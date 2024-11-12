Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
WKN: A3EP76 | ISIN: CH1276062754
12.11.24
3,250 Euro
+0,050
+1,56 %
12.11.2024 15:46 Uhr
WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Announces SEALPhone: A Next-Generation Web3 Secure Smartphone Designed for Advanced Crypto Applications and Unparalleled Security and Data Protection

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release: WISeKey Announces SEALPhone: A Next-Generation Web3 Secure Smartphone Designed for Advanced Crypto Applications and Unparalleled Security and Data Protection

WISeKey Announces SEALPhone: A Next-Generation Web3 Secure Smartphone Designed for Advanced Crypto Applications and Unparalleled Security and Data Protection

Zug, Switzerland -- November 12, 2024 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations operating as a holding company, today announces the upcoming release of SEALPhone, an advanced Web3 smartphone tailored for high-security crypto applications, military-grade digital protection, and secure IoT integration. The SEALPhone, set to launch in Q2 2025, builds on the success of WISePhone's original 2017 release, recognized at that time as one of the world's first blockchain-enabled secure phone. This latest version elevates cybersecurity capabilities to meet the demands of today's digital ecosystem, empowering users with unmatched tools for secure digital communications, Web3 dApp support, and data privacy.

Unparalleled Security and Data Protection for Today's Digital Landscape

Designed for both individual users and enterprises, the SEALPhone integrates cutting-edge blockchain technology, advanced encryption protocols, and secure storage, establishing itself as a comprehensive security platform for digital communications and transactions. The SEALPhone's robust architecture transforms public networks into private, ultra-secure communication channels, providing a reliable solution for organizations that prioritize cybersecurity and data privacy. Its fortified security features ensure end-to-end protection for sensitive data, intellectual property, and financial transactions.

By embedding powerful security functions into an intuitive user experience, SEALPhone redefines what it means to safeguard mobile communications in the crypto age, seamlessly blending high mobility with enterprise-level protection.

SEALPhone's Innovative Capabilities and Advanced Crypto Ecosystem

The SEALPhone is powered by WISeKey's secure OS, offering a sophisticated suite that enhance both personal and enterprise security while stripping all Google applications backdoors, including bloatware, third-party services and any tracking analytics. It is pre-installed with WISeID and secure applications for encrypted voice, messaging, and secure file transfers. Moreover, it is the first smartphone to fully integrate SEALCOIN, WISeKey's proprietary cryptocurrency, allowing users to execute secure crypto transactions directly from their mobile device.

Key SEALPhone features include: 

-- Integrated Crypto Wallet and Trusted Platform Module (TPM): Providing 
   robust protection for financial transactions and data storage with 
   high-level cryptographic security. 
 
  -- WISeID Digital Identity Support: Facilitating legally compliant, 
   qualified digital signatures that adhere to Swiss government regulations 
   and GDPR standards for secure online transactions and digital document 
   signing. 
 
  -- Verified Boot: Controlling OS updates to different partitions, protecting 
   against attacks that attempt to install earlier and vulnerable versions 
   of Android. 
 
  -- Absolute Privacy: Ensuring privacy with all Google apps and services, 
   third party applications and bloatware removed. 
 
  -- SEALPhone App Store: A full set of verified applications for maximum 
   control which can be tailored to the business.

A Vision for Secure Digital and Crypto Spaces

The SEALPhone's hardware and software upgrades make it a formidable tool for today's digital landscape, positioning it as the ultimate secure Web3 device. Its hardened secure environment, combined with enhanced control over applications and data, provides users with the peace of mind necessary in today's high-stakes digital world. It empowers both enterprises and individuals with the ability to maintain privacy and security in all online activities, from asset management to secure communications.

Upcoming Launch at the WISeKey Davos Event

The SEALPhone will be showcased during the WISeKey Davos Event, "Transforming IoT through Web3: The Future of Autonomous Transactions with SEALCOIN Ecosystem," to be held in January 2025. This event will demonstrate WISeKey's broader vision of merging IoT, blockchain, and Web3 technologies to create an ecosystem that supports secure, autonomous transactions. This integration will further reinforce SEALPhone's position as a pivotal tool in the secure, interconnected digital landscape of tomorrow. For more details, visit https://www.wisekey.com/davos25/transforming-iot-through-web3-the-future-of-autonomous-transactions-with-sealcoin-ecosystem/.

About WISeKEY:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Press and Investor Contacts 

WISeKey International Holding                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 WISeKey Investor Relations (US) 
 Ltd                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              The Equity Group Inc.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2024 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
