Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF)



12-Nov-2024 / 14:55 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 12 November 2024

Edison issues report on VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF)

Edison issues report on VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LSE: VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund's (VOF's) sterling net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 9.1% over the year ending October 2024 in total return (TR) terms, compared to the Vietnamese equity market's 14.1%, as measured by the VN Index. Vietnam's equities are benefiting from increased interest from local retail investors, driven by low deposit rates, alongside favourable economic prospects, including a revival of exports. In 2024, Vietnam's GDP growth is expected to accelerate and corporate earnings on average to grow at double-digits (LSEG Data & Analytics consensus). VOF's shares trade at a 25% discount to NAV (vs a five-year average of 18%) and offer a 2.5% dividend yield.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority .

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



