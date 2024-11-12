Angeline Authentic Inc.: Angeline Pompei Launches The Bilingual Book Company With Bilingual Audiobooks for Kids and Language Students

The new company offers bilingual audiobooks for kids with line-by-line translations that are available on its website TheBilingualBookCompany.com.

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Language-learning innovator Angeline Pompei has created The Bilingual Book Company, offering bilingual audiobooks based on interest-based learning for kids and language students. It provides bilingual audiobooks for children to read and listen to subjects that interest them to effectively learn a new language and make it part of their daily activities or routines.

"For children or adult language students to learn language, they need to practice daily," she said. "In order to do something every day, you have to enjoy it. This goes back to the idea of interest-based learning. We need to make language learning enjoyable so it may become part of our daily rituals."

The Bilingual Book Company's selections allow children to pick a fascinating topic and learn about it in two languages - so language learning is not the sole focus. "By having a variety of books, children are not only learning language but exploring their interests," Angeline Pompei said. "Having a variety of books also empowers children to choose what they want to read or learn about, making them confident lifelong learners."

The Bilingual Book Company offers a collection of bilingual audiobooks featuring line-by-line translations on subjects selected to inspire a love of learning in children and enhance language skills for language students. "We all want our children to love learning. Bilingual audiobooks spark curiosity and empower children to explore their interests in two languages," she said.

The collection for early readers ages four and up includes titles like "People in My Neighborhood," "When I Grow Up," and "The Places I've Been." "Most children start learning to read by the age of 4. If your child is just starting to read, why not normalize reading in two languages" Angeline believes early readers can effortlessly learn to communicate in two languages solely by reading in two languages from the moment they start reading. The collection for advanced readers or language learners includes kid-fascinating subjects like stars and outer space, animals and their environments, and cities around the world. The variety of subjects encourages children to read and listen to a target language every day and gain fluency.

There is also a dedicated language-learning section, which provides an extensive bilingual vocabulary audio library and a bilingual pronoun and verb conjugation section. While her books are based on interest-based learning, her language learning section is focused on getting people to recognize patterns and use all their senses in learning language.

"In order to truly learn a language fast, you need to see patterns, hear the target language, read along or speak and write," she said. In the language learning section, each bilingual verb conjugation is repeated in text and audio. This defaults to repeating, so language learners can see and hear the pattern in past, present, and future tenses in bilingual form. The visual line-by-line translations make it easy for language learners and children to see corresponding pronouns, verbs, and vocabulary in two languages.

Angeline knows about language learning from deep personal experience. As an adult language learner, she identified a shortage of quality teaching materials for foreign language practice. She used her education, including a degree in aerospace engineering and a teaching certification (English as a second language), to solve the problem herself.

"I created my own material, which was just line-by-line translations in English-Spanish and English-French," Angeline said in an exclusive interview. "I started producing bilingual books and took it a step further by creating bilingual audio, utilizing artificial voices that mimic authentic English, Spanish, and French speakers, allowing listeners to follow along with the text." Her bilingual audiobooks and learning materials are currently available in nine widely spoken languages: English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, German, Mandarin, Korean and Japanese,

A Canadian of Filipino/Chinese and Italian descent, Angeline speaks several languages, including English, Spanish, French, and Italian. She was originally inspired to create songs for adults to learn English, enabling people in various countries to learn English passively through music. She hopes more people can learn languages in order to create more opportunities for them to work in their home countries or online, especially as remote jobs become more prevalent. Her album "Verbiage" is a collection of songs for adults to learn English, available on all streaming platforms.

The Bilingual Book Company offers audiobooks that pair English with several languages. To learn more and get started with bilingual audiobooks, please visit https://thebilingualbookcompany.com.

About Angeline Pompei

Angeline Pompei is an entrepreneur, recording artist and adult language learner with a degree in aerospace engineering and a TELF certification to teach English internationally as a second language. She is also a certified AI Prompt Engineer. Founder and CEO of Learn English Fast®, she created The Bilingual Book Company®, which comprises Angeline Pompei's unique series of line-by-line bilingual books for learning languages. As a recording artist and songwriter, she created the album, "Verbiage," available on all streaming platforms. Verbiage is a collection of songs that sound like normal songs but aims to teach English through hidden grammar, vocabulary themes, and verb conjugation through music. The album "Verbiage" is available on all streaming platforms. Her songbook that goes along with her album, "Verbiage," is available free on her website, https://LearnEnglishFast.com.

Angeline Pompei is an entrepreneur with 20 years of experience in skincare and skincare marketing. A multi-faceted individual, she uses all her experience to teach adults English through interest-based learning, bilingual materials, and music. All Learn English Fast® resources are available on her websites LearnEnglishFast.com and TheBilingualBookCompany.com

