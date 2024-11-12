KeyBank, Edna Martin Christian Center Team Up to Pack 10,000 Meals to Fight Hunger in Indianapolis

All meals packed during the event will be distributed by EMCC through its food pantry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 /KeyBank and the Edna Martin Christian Center (EMCC) joined forces to pack 10,000 meals for those in need. This initiative aimed not only to address the pressing issue of hunger in the greater Indianapolis area but also to highlight the importance of volunteerism within the community.

The meal-packing event was part of the larger Million Meals Movement, a notable non-profit organization committed to fighting hunger throughout Indiana. All meals packed during this event will be distributed by EMCC through its food pantry, ensuring that food reaches families who need it most.

Edna Martin's Food Pantry, located in the heart of the Martindale-Brightwood area, consistently faces high demand. While the pantry prioritizes families from the local community, it remains open to anyone seeking assistance. Beyond providing essential food items, EMCC's Pantry, supported by its partners, supplies program needs for various initiatives, including EMCC's childcare services, senior outreach programs, workforce development offerings, and afterschool activities. This holistic approach ensures that families not only receive nutritious food but may also access other vital household products such as toothpaste, toilet paper, soap, laundry detergent, and other everyday necessities.

"KeyBank is wholeheartedly committed to supporting our community, and we were so proud to participate in this impactful event," stated Juan Gonzalez, KeyBank Central Indiana Market President. "Through our partnership with EMCC and the Million Meals Movement, we are working diligently to ensure that more families can access nutritious meals. At Key, our mission is to build stronger, healthier communities, and our efforts today reflect our dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve."

"We remain grateful to our friends with the Million Meals Movement and KeyBank for their commitment to ensuring families have increased food access this holiday season," said Barato Britt, President and CEO of EMCC. "We are likewise committed to distributing this amazing gift to families and neighbors in the greatest need."

The Million Meals Movement has been a driving force in the battle against food insecurity since its inception in 2007. The organization empowers volunteers from all walks of life to come together and tackle hunger in their communities. By facilitating meal-packing events, it provides nutritious meals directly to families in need and inspires others to act against food insecurity. To date, the Million Meals Movement and its dedicated volunteers have successfully packed over 36 million meals for those in need across Indiana.

For those in need of assistance, the EMCC Food Pantry operates Monday through Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. Additionally, community members can contribute by donating non-perishable food items and essential supplies during weekday hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Every donation plays a vital role in sustaining the pantry and supporting families in the community.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on accesswire.com