Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., a prominent law firm serving clients throughout Pennsylvania, is expanding its focus to provide comprehensive legal representation for victims of bicycle accidents and those affected by road safety violations in Pittsburgh, PA. Known for its in-depth knowledge of personal injury law and dedication to achieving justice for accident victims, the firm brings extensive experience in handling cases involving bicycle collisions, motor vehicle accidents, and violations of traffic laws that jeopardize public safety.





Pittsburgh attorneys provide dedicated legal support for bicycle accident victims, addressing road safety violations to ensure fair compensation.

Bicycle injury claims remain a critical public safety issue across Pennsylvania, often resulting in severe injuries or even fatalities. For accident victims, injuries sustained in such collisions can lead to costly medical bills, physical and emotional pain, and extended periods of recovery. In these cases, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. supports clients by pursuing full compensation, covering both immediate medical care and long-term costs associated with lost income, rehabilitative services, and other personal and financial losses. The firm also assists in ensuring that the responsible party is held accountable for negligence, road safety violations, or reckless driving that led to the accident. More information about Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.'s services is available on their website at https://lowenthalabrams.com.

In the aftermath of a bicycle crash, securing legal assistance can be essential for injured cyclists facing serious medical and financial consequences. Bicycle accident attorneys at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. work closely with clients to assess the full scope of accident damages, from immediate medical treatment to potential long-term physical pain and chronic injuries. Many bicycle accident injuries, including fractures, head trauma, and severe road rash, can lead to lasting complications, affecting the daily life and overall well-being of the injured party.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q91i8jmRP2Y

For cases involving severe damage, including bicycle accident fatalities, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. thoroughly investigates each incident, gathering police reports, witness statements, and medical records to build a solid case. The firm's bicycle accident lawyers are skilled in determining the fault party and pursuing the maximum compensation available under the law. Injured cyclists who face a difficult time navigating insurance claims and dealing with liable parties can benefit from the firm's expertise in handling complex personal injury lawsuits. By holding accountable parties responsible, such as the fault driver in a collision or a municipality for unsafe road conditions, the firm ensures that clients receive the support needed for recovery.

The personal injury attorneys at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. also advocate for safer road conditions and dedicated bike lanes to protect bicycle riders. In cases where lack of protective gear, such as bicycle helmets, may impact the severity of injuries, the firm emphasizes the importance of comprehensive bike laws to enhance rider safety. A fair settlement considers the degree of fault, the type of injury, and whether preventive measures could have lessened the impact of the crash. With in-depth knowledge of state bike laws, the attorneys guide clients through the legal process to secure compensation that addresses all aspects of their suffering, including lost income, property damage, and medical expenses.

A bicycle wreck can lead to a range of common injuries, from minor scrapes and bruises to debilitating fractures and spinal injuries that require extended treatment plans. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. assists injured cyclists in documenting their injuries and ensuring they receive the appropriate medical treatment. This often involves coordinating with healthcare providers, gathering documentation on the cost of emergency care and ongoing treatments, and calculating accident damages to ensure clients receive compensation for both immediate and future expenses.

https://maps.app.goo.gl/RiTatqTB1GDe2Y4i9

Through thorough preparation, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. supports clients seeking to file a personal injury lawsuit or an insurance claim after a bike accident. The firm understands the complexity of dealing with insurance policies and the challenges injured parties face when seeking reimbursement. By providing experienced legal guidance, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. aims to relieve the stress of managing a claim for compensation, allowing clients to focus on their recovery and helping them secure a safer, more supportive environment for all bicycle riders.

With a reputation for handling complex personal injury claims, the attorneys at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. emphasize the importance of safe driving practices to reduce road injuries and fatalities. The firm thoroughly investigates the factors that led to each bicycle accident, evaluating elements such as road conditions, driver behavior, and the presence of any traffic law violations. Additionally, legal counsel at the firm works closely with local authorities, insurance companies, and medical professionals to build robust claims that hold negligent parties accountable. Through meticulous evidence gathering and strategic representation, the attorneys aim to achieve fair compensation for clients, covering damages such as medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and emotional distress.

In bicycle accident cases, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. frequently addresses common issues such as right-of-way violations, unsafe passing distances, and failure to adhere to traffic regulations, which can often be the primary cause of accidents. The firm also provides counsel for cases involving drunk driving, distracted driving, and other forms of driver negligence that put bicyclists and pedestrians at significant risk. The attorneys at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. are committed to upholding Pennsylvania's traffic safety standards and advocating for road safety reforms that protect the rights and safety of all road users, particularly vulnerable groups such as bicyclists.

The legal team at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. understands the impact a bicycle accident can have on every aspect of a victim's life. From severe physical injuries and psychological trauma to the financial burden of medical bills and lost earnings, the aftermath of a bicycle accident can be overwhelming. The firm's attorneys are dedicated to guiding clients through the legal process, from filing a claim to navigating insurance negotiations, to reach a resolution that allows accident victims to rebuild their lives and achieve justice.

With its headquarters in Philadelphia, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. serves the entire Pennsylvania region, including Pittsburgh, by providing legal expertise and a client-focused approach to personal injury law. The firm remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the rights of those affected by roadway negligence and dangerous driving practices. The attorneys at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. are prepared to handle a wide range of injury cases and continue to pursue effective legal solutions for those impacted by bicycle accidents and other traffic-related incidents.

Comprehensive legal representation for Pittsburgh bicycle accident victims, advocating for road safety and justice in all injury cases.

About Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.

Lowenthal & Abrams, Injury Attorneys, has been a leading personal injury law firm in Philadelphia since 1975, securing over $100 million in results across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. Specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, and workers' compensation cases, the firm is committed to achieving justice and obtaining the compensation clients deserve. With a dedicated team that includes a medical doctor and nurse on staff, and strong partnerships with medical professionals, Lowenthal & Abrams operates on a contingency basis, ensuring no upfront costs for clients.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229058

SOURCE: Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.