Aarhus, Denmark--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Uniclub Study Abroad, the fast-growing Danish agency that connects students to global learning opportunities, is excited to announce a new addition to the team: Freja Vejs. Joining on a student contract as Event & Marketing Manager, Freja will bring her expertise and passion for event expertise to Uniclub's mission, helping to make international education dreams accessible for more students.

Freja joins the team as both a Uniclub employee and a current student, pursuing a degree in Service & Experience Economy at Erhvervsakademiet in Aarhus. Her dual role brings a unique perspective to Uniclub's mission of promoting study abroad, blending academic insight with a genuine enthusiasm for creating impactful student events.

"It's been an incredible journey for Uniclub-one rooted in a love for education, travel, and the belief that the world's best learning experiences are often found beyond borders. Freja's creativity and drive align perfectly with our mission. We're looking forward to the energy she'll bring as we inspire students to study abroad." - Jonathan Leuba, Founder and CEO of Uniclub

In her role as Event & Marketing Manager, Freja will focus on crafting events that embody Uniclub's unique approach to education abroad. From campus meetups and information sessions to networking opportunities, Freja's events will be designed to showcase the possibilities that studying internationally can offer.

Reflecting on her new position, Freja said, "I'm absolutely thrilled to join Uniclub. As someone who's passionate about both travel and event planning, this role feels like the perfect fit. I see a unique opportunity to help more students discover how transformative international education can be. Uniclub has already built something incredible, and I'm excited to bring my skills to the team to create events that students won't forget."

Founded on the belief that education abroad should be accessible to all, Uniclub helps Danish students navigate the many pathways to overseas study. From finding the perfect university fit to guiding scholarship applications, Uniclub's team provides comprehensive support at every step. By working with Uniclub, students gain access not only to professional guidance but to a close-knit community that shares their enthusiasm for global education.

Freja's role as Event & Marketing Manager supports Uniclub's commitment to enhancing presence across Denmark, with Aarhus serving as a vibrant hub for her planned events.

Her work will bring students closer to the dream of studying internationally and showcase the transformative impact of education beyond borders.

For more information on how Uniclub can help students study abroad, visit uniclub.dk. Follow their journey and see how they're helping students explore the world one semester at a time.

About Uniclub

Uniclub came into being in 2020, sparked by the personal journey of two Danish students. Our mission arose from our own challenges when our home university didn't have an exchange agreement with our dream study destination. Determined to make it happen, we organized our own semester abroad as freemovers, making use of SU and the udlandsstipendium. This experience ignited a passion to assist fellow students in achieving their study abroad goals, leading us to establish an organisation dedicated to helping students arrange their studies abroad, completely free of charge. Uniclub is the guide for a freemover stay abroad that we ourselves had wished existed when we were planning our semester abroad.

