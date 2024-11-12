Jersey City, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - ThreatModeler, the leading platform for automated threat modeling and securing cloud infrastructure, is proud to announce the expansion of its executive leadership team. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to advancing its technology, scaling operations, and strengthening its position as a trusted partner in cybersecurity.

The new appointments include leaders with proven track records in driving growth, operational excellence, and technological innovation in high-growth industries:

Karen Higgins, Chief Financial Officer (CFO): With over 30 years of financial leadership in the cybersecurity and technology sectors, Karen has guided multiple companies to successful acquisitions and integrations. Most recently CFO at Noetic Cyber, acquired by Rapid7, her expertise in strategic planning and scaling operations will bolster ThreatModeler's financial strategy and growth trajectory.





With over 30 years of financial leadership in the cybersecurity and technology sectors, Karen has guided multiple companies to successful acquisitions and integrations. Most recently CFO at Noetic Cyber, acquired by Rapid7, her expertise in strategic planning and scaling operations will bolster ThreatModeler's financial strategy and growth trajectory. Mike LeBlanc, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO): A seasoned revenue leader with a strong customer-first philosophy, Mike brings over two decades of experience driving sales growth and building high-performing teams. Known for fostering collaborative partnerships, Mike will focus on expanding ThreatModeler's customer base and unlocking new revenue opportunities.





A seasoned revenue leader with a strong customer-first philosophy, Mike brings over two decades of experience driving sales growth and building high-performing teams. Known for fostering collaborative partnerships, Mike will focus on expanding ThreatModeler's customer base and unlocking new revenue opportunities. Krishna Bala, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer (CTO): Krishna is a visionary technologist with over 20 years of experience in software, AI, and data engineering. As a founder of multiple successful ventures, including an IPO, Krishna's expertise will guide the continued innovation of ThreatModeler's platform to meet the evolving needs of global enterprises.





Krishna is a visionary technologist with over 20 years of experience in software, AI, and data engineering. As a founder of multiple successful ventures, including an IPO, Krishna's expertise will guide the continued innovation of ThreatModeler's platform to meet the evolving needs of global enterprises. Anthony Lombardo, Vice President of Marketing: With a unique blend of computer science and marketing expertise, Anthony has a proven track record of scaling SaaS businesses. His leadership in demand generation and brand transformation will elevate ThreatModeler's market presence and engage customers in new and meaningful ways.

Archie Agarwal, CEO & Founder of ThreatModeler, expressed his enthusiasm for the new leadership team:

"This is a pivotal moment for ThreatModeler. With the support of such a talented and experienced group of executives, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and deliver even greater value to our customers. Our new leadership team embodies the expertise, creativity, and customer-centric mindset that will drive ThreatModeler's next chapter."

This announcement follows recent investments from Invictus Growth Partners, enabling ThreatModeler to scale its operations and meet growing demand for its patented, automated threat modeling solutions. With the expanded leadership team, ThreatModeler is poised to continue transforming how global enterprises secure their applications, infrastructure, and cloud assets.

About ThreatModeler

ThreatModeler delivers on the promise of one-click threat modeling. Its patented technology automates and simplifies security across the entire DevSecOps lifecycle, ensuring secure and compliant applications, infrastructure, and cloud assets from design to deployment. Trusted by leading software, security, and cloud professionals, ThreatModeler saves enterprises millions in incident response, remediation, and regulatory costs. Learn more at www.threatmodeler.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229533

SOURCE: ThreatModeler Software, Inc