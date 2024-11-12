Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Sanas as the 2024 North American Technology Innovation Leader

Sanas' Real-Time Accent Translation solution is applauded for transforming the contact center industry by reducing linguistic barriers and improving communication capabilities

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the accent translation solutions industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Sanas with the 2024 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Sanas provides a real-time Accent Translation solution built on patented, AI-powered technology that enables users to control how they sound, with the biggest use case for contact centers globally. Unlike competing offerings, the company maintains the authenticity of the agent's voice, ensuring a more natural and genuine communication experience. The Sanas team and advisors include some of the world's top speech machine-learning scientists. As a company, Sanas' mission is to power a more compassionate and understanding world by making global communication more inclusive.

Sanas' innovative Accent Translation technology converts strong regional accents into local ones, improving communication and understanding between contact center agents and customers. This removes a key barrier to offshore operations, allowing companies to relocate customer service operations to lower-cost regions without sacrificing quality. It's particularly transformative for companies in countries like India and the Philippines, where a significant percentage of Fortune 500 companies outsource their support. Additionally, this technology enables expansion into cities outside of main hubs, where lower costs, reduced turnover, and a more local workforce create valuable long-term career opportunities, enhancing employee satisfaction and reducing churn.

"Sanas offers secure, local deployment and supports a variety of accents," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan. "The AI solution is compatible with more than 800 communication apps and goes beyond improving conversations--it has led to a 17% increase in revenue per agent on average."

Sanas's technology improves communication by reducing misunderstandings and alleviating the stress of cross-border interactions. By allowing users to control how they sound-removing background noise, adjusting accents, and increasing energy-Sanas ensures that agents are better understood while maintaining their voice's authenticity and natural intonation. Sanas' real-time speech-to-speech conversion ensures smoother interactions with minimal latency, empowering agents to focus on customer service tasks with increased confidence. As a result, customers are reporting a 95% agent adoption rate. This reduction in customer frustration leads to more positive interactions, improved employee morale, and a better overall work environment. Additionally, Sanas Accent Translation technology addresses linguistic biases, fostering inclusivity in large-scale operations. This boosts customer success by allowing agents to focus on resolving issues rather than perfect pronunciation, enhancing agent efficiency.

"Sanas combines patented innovation, flawless performance, and strong customer support, demonstrating leadership and a disruptive impact in the industry," added Manuel Albornoz, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its ability to meet the demands of large clients, including Fortune 500 companies, and its alignment with ESG standards underscore its significant contributions to the customer experience landscape."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables. Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Sanas

Sanas is the world's first Real-Time Speech Understanding Platform powered by its patented generative AI technologies. As part of this platform, Sanas offers Real-time Accent Translation and free-forever Noise Cancellation. Born from a mission to power a kinder, more understanding world by revolutionizing global, real-time human communication Founded in 2020, Sanas is led by a team of exceptional co-founders, including CEO Maxim Serebryakov, CTO Shawn Zhang, and COO Sharath Keshava Narayana.

