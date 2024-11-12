Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of PEAQ (PEAQ) on November 13, 2024. The PEAQ/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/peaq_usdt) will be available to users of LBank Exchange by then.

PEAQ Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/229602_c4792ac91465dbf6_001full.jpg

Blockchain technology has become a pivotal force in reshaping industries by providing secure, transparent, and decentralized solutions. Its applications have spanned from cryptocurrencies to supply chain management, and now, a new wave of innovation is emerging with Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs). These networks decentralize the ownership and operation of critical physical infrastructure, like Wi-Fi, energy grids, and sensors, enabling individuals and organizations to share resources and participate in a decentralized Machine Economy. peaq, a Layer-1 blockchain tailored to power the Machine Economy and DePINs, plays a vital role in powering these decentralized systems by offering a blockchain that was specifically built for real-world use cases. peaq provides the infrastructure and ecosystem needed for DePINs to thrive, enabling new economic models driven by real-world machines and infrastructure. As a result, 50 DePINs from 21 industries selected peaq as their layer-1 even before the mainnet launch.

peaq: Empowering the Future of DePINs with Scalable Blockchain Solutions

peaq is specifically designed as a Layer-1 blockchain to serve as the backbone for the Machine Economy and DePINs. Unlike general-purpose blockchains, peaq is optimized for the unique demands of decentralized physical networks. It addresses challenges such as scalability, machine-centric economic models, and energy efficiency, which are crucial for the growing DePIN ecosystem. On peaq, machines and devices turn into Machine real-world assets (RWAs), exchanging goods and services with people and other machines. peaq's Modular DePIN Functions, ready-made building blocks for DePIN builders, combined with a robust Software Development Kit (SDK), simplifies the creation, deployment, and scaling of DePINs, empowering developers to build innovative decentralized infrastructure solutions for a wide range of industries.

peaq's design leverages several key innovations to foster a decentralized, machine-driven ecosystem. A core feature is its self-sovereign machine identities (SSMIs), which allow devices to have independent identities on the blockchain. This ensures trust and transparency in interactions between machines, as each device can prove its identity and engage in transactions autonomously. In addition, peaq supports decentralized finance (DeFi) for machines, allowing them to partake in the broader financial ecosystem and powering such potential innovative use cases as lending and borrowing with real-world machines as collateral. This is achieved through a staking and slashing mechanism, where validators and delegators secure the network and produce blocks. By incentivizing honest behavior, peaq ensures the blockchain remains censorship-resistant and operates in a transparent and efficient manner. Furthermore, peaq's emphasis on scalability and sustainability makes it a suitable platform for building large-scale decentralized networks that can power everything from smart cities to energy grids.

The PEAQ token plays a central role in the peaq ecosystem, serving multiple functions within the network. As the native asset of the blockchain, PEAQ is essential for paying transaction fees, securing the network through staking, and participating in governance. Each transaction on the peaq blockchain requires a fee paid in PEAQ, which is calculated based on the transaction's size and complexity. Additionally, PEAQ is used for staking, enabling validators to produce blocks and maintain network security. The token also will also empower token holders to participate in on-chain governance, allowing the community to vote on key decisions regarding the development and future direction of the network. By holding and using PEAQ, participants help ensure the continued growth and decentralization of the peaq ecosystem.

PEAQ Tokenomics

PEAQ's tokenomics is designed to ensure sustainable growth and incentivize long-term participation in the network. With a total supply of 4.2 billion tokens at genesis, the inflation rate starts at 3.5% annually, decreasing by 10% each year until stabilizing at 1%. Newly minted tokens are allocated to validators and delegators (40%), the General Treasury (25%), the DePIN Treasury (20%), the Security Treasury (10%), and the Machine Subsidization Treasury (5%). These allocations support network security, ecosystem development, and the growth of decentralized physical infrastructure. Over time, the peaq community will govern adjustments to token distribution through on-chain voting.

Learn More about PEAQ:

Website: https://www.peaq.network/

X: peaq (@peaq) / X

Telegram: @peaqcommunity

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 12 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229602

SOURCE: LBank