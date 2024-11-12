Espresa Partners with Talkspace to Boost Employee Well-Being with Accessible Mental Health Benefits

Espresa has partnered with Talkspace to expand mental health support for employees. Through Espresa's platform, clients now have access to Talkspace's 5,000+ licensed therapists, offering secure, on-demand mental health care nationwide. This collaboration makes it easier for HR teams to provide flexible and accessible wellness benefits, meeting the rising demand for mental health resources in the workplace and supporting employee well-being across remote, in-office, and hybrid settings.

Espresa, a leading personal benefits platform specializing in Lifestyle Spending Accounts (LSA) and employee well-being programs, announced its partnership with Talkspace, a pioneer in online behavioral healthcare. Together, the two companies are set to boost workplace wellness by offering mental health services that are both accessible and comprehensive, tailored to meet the needs of modern employees.

Espresa's globally scalable and flexible platform is designed to simplify wellness benefits for HR teams while ensuring employees receive the support they need. By integrating Talkspace and an unparalleled commitment to high-quality mental healthcare, Espresa's network of clients will now have convenient access to over 5,000 licensed therapists across all 50 states. Employees can get professional mental health support on-demand, whether in-office, remote, or hybrid, within days.

This partnership underscores the shared vision of both companies to make mental health a central focus of employee well-being. As workplace culture shifts to embrace conversations around mental health, the demand for accessible mental health benefits continues to rise. Talkspace's second annual New Normalization report, surveying thousands in Talkspace's community, reveals that mental health care is the top priority for employees, with 97% of full-time workers ranking this as the top-most benefit they want from their employers.

"Supporting mental health is no longer optional; it's essential," says Alex Shubat, CEO and co-founder of Espresa. "Employees both need and expect resources that are simple, flexible, and accessible wherever they are. This partnership with Talkspace aligns with our mission to make wellness benefits as easy and effective as possible for everyone."

Mental health is increasingly a topic in the workplace, with one-third of survey respondents reporting that they feel more comfortable discussing mental health with their colleagues. Now, with Talkspace's services available through Espresa's Global Well-Being Marketplace, employees can take specific action to care for themselves.

Through Talkspace's secure, HIPAA-compliant platform, employees can choose the communication modality that works best for them. Whether through messaging, video, or audio, they can connect with licensed therapists at their own pace and in their preferred format. Flexibility is key, allowing users to receive the care they need, when and how they need it. Employees can utilize their LSA funds to access these valuable services.

"Creating a unified destination for mental health support is crucial," said Ryan Kellogg, VP of Partnerships and Sales Effectiveness at Talkspace. "Our goal is to eliminate barriers to care and make the path to mental health as simple and seamless as possible, especially during these challenging times."

As mental health continues to take center stage in the global conversation, this partnership between Espresa and Talkspace provides a powerful solution to meet the growing demand for accessible mental health services in the workplace.

About Espresa:

Espresa, Inc. is Powering Great Workplaces® with personal benefits people love. The globally available LSA Plus platform consolidates physical, emotional, and financial well-being and family care benefits. Now, employers can incentivize wellness with activities that drive well-being pillars and promote recognition, community, and culture. For more information, please visit www.espresa.com.

About Talkspace:

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone. All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.talkspace.com .

