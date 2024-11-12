VISTECH Announces Enhanced SolSuite With User-Friendly Interface for Seamless Self-Service and Integration

VISTECH's Expertly Crafted Enhanced CPQ Solutions Improve Integration and User Experience.

HARTFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Visual Technologies, Inc. (VISTECH), a leader in IT solutions, announces the updated release of SolSuite, their advanced Configure Price Quote (CPQ) software. SolSuite streamlines business processes by combining self-service with efficient quoting, featuring a Product Information Management (PIM) system that includes a Development Portal for managing product catalogs and configurations. RQO is a fully headless CPQ system, allowing the creation of custom Sales Portals on top of its functionality and seamless integration with back-office systems.

VISTECH has significantly improved SolSuite's user interface, making it more intuitive and user-friendly, and allowing clients to easily manage product family data to deliver enhanced product selection and configuration capabilities. The updated interface combines robust functionality with simplicity, enabling users to navigate effortlessly and complete tasks independently. For integrators, SolSuite now offers enhanced flexibility and is easier to integrate into existing systems, automating the entire process. A key differentiator is SolSuite's self-service capabilities, which empower clients to handle all catalog and configured product definitions on their own, reducing the need for IT support and boosting overall efficiency.

Building on SolSuite's capabilities, new AI-driven features are being added by VISTECH for data analysis to enhance guided selling and streamline the sales process. The integration of AI allows for intelligent product recommendations, guiding users through complex configurations and product selection based on their specific needs and preferences. These advancements make the quoting process faster and more efficient while delivering a personalized experience for clients. By simplifying decision-making and improving the accuracy of configurations, SolSuite's AI-powered features empower businesses to offer tailored solutions more effectively, elevating the platform as a comprehensive tool for optimizing sales workflows.

Concerning the recent success, VISTECH CEO Rick Huebner shared his thoughts, "Our latest SolSuite release brings a streamlined, user-friendly experience that empowers clients to manage configurations independently and make faster, smarter quoting decisions. We're excited to keep enhancing SolSuite to support our clients with solutions designed for success."

SolSuite handles complex backend work, allowing clients to focus on the front-end experience. With a flexible, user-driven approach, businesses can maintain their style and branding, while SolSuite manages seamless integration and ensures everything functions flawlessly. As a result of its unparalleled PIM features, SolSuite has already been selected as an integral component in the technical reference architecture for multiple companies. Hundreds of product families and millions of parts are currently supported in production instances of SolSuite. VISTECH's robust CPQ platform takes care of all the intricate technical details, from product configurations to system integrations, so clients can focus on delivering an exceptional eCommerce experience.

About VISTECH

VISTECH, located in Hartford, Connecticut, is a technology firm offering integrated IT solutions, software development services, and eCommerce solutions. Our expertise covers a wide range of tech-related needs for businesses. For more information about how VISTECH can benefit your organization, please visit our website at www.VISTECH.com.

