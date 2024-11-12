Climate First Bank Appoints Ryan Jaskiewicz to Lead Structured Finance Expansion

Leadership expansion accelerates growth in specialty finance beginning with factoring and asset-based lending.

Climate First Bank (www.climatefirstbank.com), the world's first FDIC-insured digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today named Ryan Jaskiewicz President of its newly-created Structured Finance division. The addition will accelerate Climate First Bank's growth by offering customers Factoring and Asset Based Lending, in addition to other specialty finance offerings to come.





In his new leadership role, Ryan will be responsible for overseeing and expanding the bank's structured finance products, initially focusing on factoring and asset-based lending. These offerings provide businesses with liquidity by allowing them to leverage assets such as receivables, inventory, and equipment to secure working capital. Factoring, a financial tool in which a business sells its invoices at a discount for immediate cash flow, and asset-based lending, which uses assets as collateral, will form the backbone of Climate First Bank's approach to supporting businesses as they grow and scale.

"Ryan's appointment at Climate First Bank demonstrates our ambition to bring sustainable finance to every area of banking," said Ken LaRoe, CEO and Founder of Climate First Bank. "Ryan's experience and values-driven approach will be instrumental in building financial solutions that offer businesses a sustainable and transparent financing option. His addition is going to create a flywheel effect - driving investments into renewable energy across the nation."

With over 17 years of experience in the financial services sector, Ryan will spearhead the bank's efforts to expand its structured finance offerings, launching initially with factoring and asset-based lending.

Ryan's financial career began with the founding of 12five Capital, a startup that flourished under his leadership, growing into a firm managing over $45 million in net funds employed. Ryan's focus on fostering a strong, mission-driven company culture was a cornerstone of 12five Capital's success, helping to establish it as a purpose-driven organization that supported the growth of countless businesses. His expertise in developing tailored financing solutions, alongside efficient and transparent processes, aligns perfectly with Climate First Bank's mission to empower businesses and individuals to use their finances as a force for good.

Ryan is a recognized expert and speaker on topics such as remote work culture and employee engagement in the finance industry. He serves on the board of the American Factoring Association (AFA) and holds memberships with the International Factoring Association (IFA) and the Secured Finance Network (SFNet).

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Ryan is a passionate runner, having completed 17 marathons and competing nationally as a top Masters runner. He recently achieved First American Masters at the 2024 Chicago Marathon, finishing in an impressive 2 hours and 28 minutes.

Climate First Bank has seen success in other divisions since it opened its doors in June 2021 including its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)/Worker-Owned Cooperative Finance: Through this specialty lending group, the bank has converted nearly 500 workers into owners, creating just transition of business and generational wealth opportunities for workers. Additionally, Climate First Bank has expanded its mortgage division with the recruitment of Felipe Ferreira as EVP, Director of Residential Lending, in January 2023, and has originated over $200 million in new residential mortgage loans since Felipe's appointment.

Climate First Bank has integrated a new SBA specific software package to improve and streamline the borrower experience. The expanded offerings are overseen by Paul Pickhardt, the Bank's SVP, Director of Government Guaranteed Lending, and four new SBA lenders.

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com

