Scarf Pairs Open Source Usage Data and Your CRM Data With Native Salesforce Integration

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Scarf, the leading platform for open source sales and marketing intelligence, today announced the release of a powerful, native integration with Salesforce. This new integration enables customers to automatically sync open source usage data directly into their Salesforce CRM, helping them identify new sales opportunities and drive targeted engagement without leaving their existing workflows. Alongside the integration, Scarf has released a suite of new features designed to further streamline sales processes and maximize the value of open source data for commercial success.

The new Salesforce integration is a game-changer for sales and marketing teams. By pairing Salesforce accounts with companies interacting with open source projects and surfaced in Scarf, sales teams can identify high-intent signals and better prioritize outreach, boosting revenue growth and driving faster and more targeted engagements. A customer using the integration shared their experience: "The Scarf-Salesforce integration has unlocked a new level of visibility into our open source users. We can see exactly which companies are showing interest in our projects, allowing us to engage at the perfect time. It's been instrumental in helping us find and convert new prospects."

With over 7 billion events processed through Scarf's gateway, the platform has become the go-to for operationalizing open source data. Now, with its native Salesforce integration, Scarf is making it even easier for customers to tap into this rich data source. This integration enables syncing of key Scarf metrics-such as account funnel stage and its change history, first and last seen dates, version details, and more-directly into Salesforce. Users can customize what data is synced and how often, seamlessly incorporating these insights into their existing sales processes.

"We recognize that the rich data Scarf provides is most valuable when it's directly in front of the Sales and GTM teams," said Avi Press, Founder and CEO of Scarf. "Building this direct Salesforce integration allows our customers to leverage Scarf insights in their existing sales process without requiring sellers to bounce between tools. Now, they can focus on what they do best: building relationships and closing deals."

The new release also extends beyond the Salesforce integration. Recent feature additions include:

Match Feedback : Directly correct and flag event data for improved accuracy in company matching and attribution, enhancing the quality of insights.

Advanced Filtering: Enhanced data filtering options - tech stack, geographic location, company size, etc - for exports, along with an export history list, making it easier to access and analyze historical trends.

Scarf has taken the lead in transforming open source usage data into actionable insights since its founding in 2019. By delivering the tools that help companies unlock revenue opportunities hidden within their open source projects, Scarf's customers can make more informed decisions and drive higher engagement.

For customers without the resources to build custom integrations, Scarf has done the heavy lifting. The Salesforce integration eliminates complexity, allowing companies to focus on scaling their sales efforts and turning open source engagement into business growth.

Scarf's latest release also follows the completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 examination and PCI-DSS compliance, ensuring a high standard of security and compliance for its customers.

Come see us in booth S49 at KubeCon NA in Salt Lake City, UT.

