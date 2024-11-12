Bridgehead IT, Inc.: Bridgehead IT Expands With New Office in Houston to Better Serve Longstanding Clients

New Location Enhances Service Delivery and Client Support in Houston Area

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Bridgehead IT, a leading provider of comprehensive technology solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Houston, Texas. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to meeting the growing needs of our clients in the Houston area and beyond.

Bridgehead IT Co-Owners

Chris Brandvik, COO, (left) and Wes Bunch, CEO, (right).

Located at 1919 Decatur, Houston, Texas 77007, our new office will enable us to provide even more personalized and efficient service to the businesses we have proudly served for many years. The Houston office can be reached at (832) 850-1131, with toll-free support available at (833) 470-7900. Our headquarters in San Antonio remains at (210) 477-7900.

Wes Bunch, CEO of Bridgehead IT, expressed his enthusiasm for the new office: "Opening an office in Houston is a significant milestone for Bridgehead IT. It allows us to be closer to our clients in the area, providing them with the high-quality, custom-tailored technology services they have come to expect from us. We are excited to continue our journey of growth and innovation in this vibrant city."

Chris Brandvik, COO of Bridgehead IT, added: "Our new Houston office is a strategic move to enhance our service delivery and support for our clients. We look forward to building stronger relationships and helping businesses in Houston and beyond achieve their technology goals."

Bridgehead IT has been a trusted partner in technology solutions since its founding in 1999. With a focus on end-to-end, custom-tailored services, we cater to a diverse range of clients, from publicly traded global entities to mid-sized businesses. Our team of experts is dedicated to delivering thoughtful solutions that drive business success.

What sets Bridgehead IT apart is our deep expertise and commitment to exceptional technology support. Our team of certified professionals brings a wealth of knowledge and experience across various industries, ensuring that we can address the unique challenges faced by each client. We pride ourselves on our proactive approach, providing 24/7 support and leveraging the latest technologies to deliver innovative solutions. This dedication to excellence and client satisfaction is what differentiates Bridgehead IT in the competitive technology landscape.

Client Success Story:

One of our longstanding clients, a global manufacturing firm, faced significant challenges with their outdated IT infrastructure, which was hindering their operational efficiency and growth. Bridgehead IT stepped in to provide a comprehensive assessment and implemented a robust, scalable IT solution tailored to their specific needs. This included upgrading their network infrastructure, enhancing cybersecurity measures, and migrating their data to a secure cloud platform.

As a result, the client experienced a 40% increase in operational efficiency and a substantial reduction in downtime. Their enhanced IT capabilities have enabled them to expand their operations and better serve their customers worldwide. The client praised Bridgehead IT for our expertise, responsiveness, and commitment to delivering exceptional results.

For more information about Bridgehead IT and our technology consulting services, please visit our website at www.bridgeheadit.com.

About Bridgehead IT

Bridgehead IT is a premier provider of comprehensive technology solutions, offering end-to-end, custom-tailored services to meet the unique needs of businesses of all sizes. Since our founding in 1999, we have been committed to delivering innovative, thoughtful solutions that drive business success. Our team of certified professionals brings extensive expertise across various industries, ensuring that we can address the specific challenges faced by each client. With a proactive approach and 24/7 support, Bridgehead IT is dedicated to providing exceptional technology services that empower businesses to thrive.

Contact Information

Lauren Serrato

Director of Marketing

lserrato@bridgeheadit.com

+12104006113

