Lifeward Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second consecutive quarter of 20 ReWalk systems sold

Robust growth in U.S. ReWalk pipeline of approximately 70 qualified leads for potential claim submission with Medicare and other U.S. payors

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd., (Nasdaq: LFWD) ("Lifeward" or the "Company"), a global market leader delivering life-changing solutions in physical rehabilitation and recovery, today announced its financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Recent Highlights and Milestones for Lifeward

Lifeward initiated actions to further streamline its U.S. operations including closing two U.S. facilities to complete the integration of AlterG. The actions are expected to save the Company approximately $3 million in operating expenses and improve gross margins by approximately two percentage points when the full impact is achieved.

Lifeward began selling the AlterG family of products through its German sales organization which the Company expects will result in revenue growth from a more focused sales effort and higher margins with little incremental investment by utilizing its existing sales and support infrastructure in Germany.

Lifeward executed a successful launch of the AlterG NEO which was engineered with a new design to allow a lower price point to make the technology more accessible to a broader range of customers. Since the introduction of the NEO at the end of June, Lifeward has generated orders for approximately 40 units as the NEO is quickly becoming a growth driver for the AlterG product line.

Lifeward completed its near-term plans to refresh its Board of Directors with the addition of Robert J. Marshall Jr. as a new director and chairman of the Audit Committee.

"We continue to build the pipeline of ReWalk cases which we believe will fuel our growth in future quarters," said Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer. "While the conversion of these cases to revenue can be variable, the underlying growth in leads and qualified cases is growing as we continue to educate the U.S. market on the expanded patient access under the Medicare program and eventually private insurance. At the same time, we also see that the AlterG NEO launch is stimulating incremental customer interest and growth, which we believe will fuel the anticipated recovery in AlterG revenue growth."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $4.4 million during the third quarter of 2023, up $1.7 million, or 39%. Revenue from the sale of Lifeward historical products and services including ReWalk exoskeletons, MyoCycles, and ReStore exo-suits was $2.5 million, up $1.0 million, or 173% compared to the prior year. This performance was primarily driven by an increase in ReWalk system sales from the expansion of access through Medicare coverage and stronger sales performance in Germany. Revenue from the sale of AlterG products and services was $3.6 million, a $0.7 million increase from the third quarter of 2023, which had a partial quarter contribution from AlterG following the closing of the acquisition on August 11, 2023.

Gross margin was 36.2% during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 19.6% in the third quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the items listed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation table, adjusted gross margin was 42.5% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 45.1% in the third quarter of 2023, a 2.6 percentage point decrease. This decline is primarily attributable to lower absorption of factory overhead costs due to lower production volumes of AlterG systems and higher labor costs.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were $5.4 million, compared to $8.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the items listed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation table, adjusted operating expenses were $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, a $0.2 million decrease. This decline is primarily due to reduced R&D expense from the completion of a development program.

Operating loss in the third quarter of 2024 was $3.2 million, compared to $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the items in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation table, adjusted operating loss was $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net loss was $3.1 million, or $0.35 per share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $7.5 million, or $0.88 per share, in the third quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the items in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation table, adjusted net loss was $4.0 million, or $0.45 per share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.52 per share, during the third quarter of 2023.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, ReWalk had $10.7 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet with no debt. During the third quarter of 2024, cash used in operations was $4.5 million. At the end of the third quarter of 2024, Lifeward had $2.4 million of accounts receivable for Medicare claims, a significant majority of which relates to claims filed before the third quarter of 2024.

Financial Guidance

Factoring in the third quarter performance, Lifeward revises its 2024 full year revenue expectations to the range of $25 million to $26 million in 2024. Based on the current recovery in trends thus far in the fourth quarter, Lifeward expects its sequential growth to resume in the fourth quarter to generate the highest quarterly revenue of the year.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity systems, the ReStore Exo-Suit, and the MyoCycle FES Systems.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward mission and product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

Lifeward®, ReWalk®, ReStore®, and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd.and/or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding the Company's future performance and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company believes that the use of non-GAAP accounting measures, including non-GAAP net loss, is helpful to its investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses, the Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash share-based compensation expense and acquisition costs allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period. Each of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for the Company's evaluation of its operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial data are not measures of the Company's financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating loss or net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in ReWalk's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. Further, share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company's business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. ReWalk urges investors to review the reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Lifeward Ltd. And subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 6,128 $ 4,403 $ 18,118 $ 6,970 Cost of revenues 3,908 3,540 11,746 4,960 Gross profit 2,220 863 6,372 2,010 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 998 1,262 3,494 2,830 Sales and marketing 4,156 4,088 13,573 9,076 General and administrative 240 3,455 3,424 7,579 Total operating expenses 5,394 8,805 20,491 19,485 Operating loss (3,174 ) (7,942 ) (14,119 ) (17,475 ) Financial income, net 119 411 495 1,047 Loss before income taxes (3,055 ) (7,531 ) (13,624 ) (16,428 ) Taxes on income 29 - 40 66 Net loss $ (3,084 ) $ (7,531 ) $ (13,664 ) $ (16,494 ) Net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (1.58 ) $ (1.94 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted 8,756,882 8,542,630 8,652,085 8,501,397

Lifeward Ltd. And subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,653 $ 28,083 Trade receivables, net of credit losses of $193 and $328, respectively 5,843 3,120 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,818 2,366 Inventories 7,300 5,653 Total current assets 25,614 39,222 Restricted cash and other long term assets 436 784 Operating lease right-of-use assets 945 1,861 Property and equipment, net 1,217 1,262 Intangible Assets 10,020 12,525 Goodwill 7,538 7,538 Total assets $ 45,770 $ 63,192 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Trade payables 4,992 5,069 Current maturities of operating leases 936 1,296 Other current liabilities 3,729 4,854 Earnout - 576 Total current liabilities 9,657 11,795 Non-current operating leases 45 607 Earnout 792 2,716 Other long-term liabilities 1,383 1,564 Shareholders' equity 33,893 46,510 Total liabilities and equity $ 45,770 $ 63,192

Lifeward Ltd. And subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Net cash used in operating activities $ (17,749 ) $ (16,183 ) Net cash used in investing activities - (18,070 ) Net cash used in financing activities - (992 ) Effect of Exchange rate changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (29 ) (24 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (17,778 ) (35,269 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 28,792 68,555 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 11,014 $ 33,286

Lifeward Ltd. And subsidiaries

(Unaudited)

(In thousand) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues based on customer's location: United States 3,458 2,497 11,054 4,298 Europe 2,419 1,466 5,896 2,201 Asia - Pacific 150 94 544 123 Rest of the world 101 346 624 348 Total Revenues $ 6,128 $ 4,403 $ 18,118 $ 6,970

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Dollars in thousands, except per share data GAAP net loss $ (3,084 ) $ (7,531 ) $ (13,664 ) $ (16,494 ) Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 842 764 2,505 764 Purchase accounting impact on inventory - 607 - 607 M&A transaction - 1,314 (467 ) 2,358 Integration/Rebranding costs - - 236 - Remeasurement of earnout liability (2,008 ) 40 (2,500 ) 40 Stock-based compensation expense 290 333 1,047 955 Non-GAAP net loss $ (3,960 ) $ (4,473 ) $ (12,843 ) $ (11,770 ) Shares used in net loss per share 8,756,882 8,542,630 8,652,085 8,501,397 Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.45 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (1.48 ) $ (1.38 )

Lifeward Ltd. And subsidiaries

(Unaudited)

(In thousand) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue Dollars in thousands GAAP operating loss $ (3,174 ) (51.8 )% $ (7,942 ) (180.4 )% $ (14,119 ) (77.9 )% $ (17,475 ) (250.7 )% Amortization of intangible assets 842 13.7 % 764 17.3 % 2,505 13.8 % 764 10.9 % Purchase accounting impact on inventory - - 607 13.8 % - - 607 8.8 % M&A transaction - - 1,314 29.8 % (467 ) (2.6 )% 2,358 33.8 % Integration/Rebranding costs - - - - 236 1.3 % - - Remeasurement of earnout liability (2,008 ) (32.8 )% 40 0.9 % (2,500 ) (13.8 )% 40 0.6 % Stock-based compensation expense 290 4.7 % 333 7.5 % 1,047 5.8 % 955 13.7 % Non-GAAP operating loss $ (4,050 ) (66.2 )% $ (4,884 ) (111.1 )% $ (13,298 ) (73.4 )% $ (12,751 ) (182.9 )%

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue Dollars in thousands GAAP gross profit $ 2,220 36.2 % $ 863 19.6 % $ 6,372 35.2 % $ 2,010 28.8 % Adjustments: Purchase accounting impact on inventory - - 607 13.8 % - - 607 8.7 % Amortization of intangible assets 387 6.3 % 511 11.6 % 1,153 6.4 % 511 7.3 % Stock-based compensation expense 3 0 % 4 0.1 % 12 0.1 % 5 0.1 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,610 42.5 % $ 1,985 45.1 % $ 7,537 41.7 % $ 3,133 44.9 %

Lifeward Ltd. And subsidiaries

(Unaudited)

(In thousand) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue Dollars in thousands GAAP research & development $ 998 16.3 % $ 1,262 28.7 % $ 3,494 19.3 % $ 2,830 40.6 % Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (38 ) (0.6 )% (46 ) (1.0 )% (130 ) (0.7 )% (112 ) (1.6 )% Non-GAAP research & development $ 960 15.7 % $ 1,216 27.7 % $ 3,364 18.6 % $ 2,718 39.0 %

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue Dollars in thousands GAAP sales & marketing $ 4,156 67.8 % $ 4,088 92.8 % $ 13,573 74.9 % $ 9,076 130.2 % Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (389 ) (6.3 )% (215 ) (4.9 )% (1,154 ) (6.4 )% (215 ) (3.1 )% Integration/Rebranding costs - - - - (193 ) (1.0 )% - - Stock-based compensation expense (91 ) (1.5 )% (107 ) (2.4 )% (309 ) (1.7 )% (271 ) (3.9 )% Non-GAAP sales & marketing $ 3,676 60.0 % $ 3,766 85.5 % $ 11,917 65.8 % $ 8,590 123.2 %