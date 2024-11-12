Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.: Interim report - third quarter of 2024

Tuesday, Schouw & Co. released its interim report for the third quarter of 2024; As expected, consolidated revenue for Q3 2024 was down on the year before, driven by a drop in volume sales combined with lower prices. EBITDA was also down compared to the very strong Q3 2023. Cash flows from operations remained at a high level.

Highlights

DKK 9.5bn revenue - a reduction of 9%

DKK 834m EBITDA - a decrease of 8%

DKK 1.2bn cash flows from operations - a reduction of DKK 0.3bn

DKK 14.6 earnings per share - a decrease of 14%

13.3% ROIC excluding goodwill - an increase of 0.9 pp

Statement by Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President of Schouw & Co.

- Overall, Q3 2024 was a good quarter for Schouw & Co. with solid profitability and continued strong cash flow generation. Our portfolio companies operate in volatile and uncertain environments with tough competition and constant pressure on prices and volume. Despite the current market conditions and lower revenue, we are very satisfied with our ability to increase the gross margin and continuously improve efficiency in our operations.

The business model in Schouw & Co. is focused on generating return on investments and thereby creating value for both our businesses and our shareholders. Our businesses are strongly positioned to utilise recent year's investments, and they have good opportunities to continue to generate solid cash flow.

Video conference call (in English) in relation to the interim report

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 at 16:00 CET

Please attend via this link: www.schouw.dk/en/investors/conference-call

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, tel. +45 8611 2222