Hudson Global, Inc.: Hudson Global Reports 2024 Third Quarter Results

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) ("Hudson Global" or "the Company"), a leading global total talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

2024 Third Quarter Summary

Revenue of $36.9 million decreased 6.5% from the third quarter of 2023 and 8.1% in constant currency.

Adjusted net revenue of $18.6 million decreased 4.0% from the third quarter of 2023 and 5.2% in constant currency.

Net loss was $0.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)* was $0.13 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.24 in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)* was $0.8 million, a decrease versus adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Under the $5 million common stock repurchase program effective August 8, 2023, the Company repurchased $0.4 million of stock in the third quarter of 2024. Year to date, the Company has repurchased $2.5 million of stock under this program and a total of $2.9 million since August 2023.

Total cash including restricted cash was $16.5 million at September 30, 2024.

"Results for the third quarter of 2024 continued to be impacted by a market-driven slowdown in hiring activity, which we are seeing across our client base," said Jeff Eberwein, CEO of Hudson Global. "We have taken steps to mitigate the impacts of the current environment while also positioning ourselves for a market recovery."

Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson RPO, added, "In the third quarter of 2024, we made multiple strategic hires with a focus on further enhancing our geographic reach and service offerings. These individuals bring deep industry expertise to Hudson RPO, further enhancing our global reputation and capabilities. Our efforts are evidenced by a myriad of recognitions we were proud to receive, including our 16th consecutive year ranking among HRO Today magazine's Baker's Dozen list of top enterprise RPO providers."

* The Company provides non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

Regional Highlights

All rate comparisons are in constant currency.

Americas

In the third quarter of 2024, Americas revenue of $7.6 million increased 6% and adjusted net revenue of $6.6 million decreased 3% from the third quarter of 2023. EBITDA was $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, versus a breakeven EBITDA in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million in the same period last year.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific revenue of $22.6 million decreased 15% and adjusted net revenue of $7.8 million decreased 11% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. EBITDA was $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to EBITDA of $1.9 million in the same period one year ago, and adjusted EBITDA was $0.9 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA")

EMEA revenue in the third quarter of 2024 increased 7% to $6.7 million and adjusted net revenue of $4.1 million increased 5% from the third quarter of 2023. EBITDA was flat in the third quarter of 2024 compared to an EBITDA loss of $0.3 million in the same period one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 was in line with adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Corporate Costs

In the third quarter of 2024, the Company's corporate costs were $0.9 million, compared to $0.8 million in the prior year quarter. Corporate costs in both the third quarter of 2024 and 2023 excluded non-recurring expenses of $0.1 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the third quarter of 2024 with $16.5 million in cash, including $0.7 million in restricted cash. The Company generated $1.3 million in cash flow from operations during the third quarter of 2024 compared to an outflow of $0.7 million of cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company approved a new $5 million common stock share repurchase program, effective August 8, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, under this program, the Company has acquired 61,224 shares in the open market for a total of $1 million. In addition, the Company repurchased 44,250 shares in the first quarter of 2024 and 69,567 shares in the second quarter of 2024 in privately negotiated transactions, leaving a remaining balance of $2.1 million available for purchase under the 2023 authorization. The Company continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital.

NOL Carryforward

As of December 31, 2023, Hudson Global had $302 million of usable net operating losses ("NOL") in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Hudson Global common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board's prior written approval.

Financial Tables Follow

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 36,853 $ 39,398 $ 106,456 $ 127,367 Operating expenses: Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses 18,250 20,028 53,908 63,650 Salaries and related 14,908 14,335 44,399 49,206 Office and general 2,823 2,503 8,164 7,991 Marketing and promotion 971 881 2,627 2,794 Depreciation and amortization 358 374 1,042 1,076 Total operating expenses 37,310 38,121 110,140 124,717 Operating (loss) income (457 ) 1,277 (3,684 ) 2,650 Non-operating income (expense): Interest income, net 93 90 280 284 Other (expense) income, net (184 ) (404 ) (318 ) (321 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (548 ) 963 (3,722 ) 2,613 Provision for income taxes 298 430 463 1,148 Net (loss) income $ (846 ) $ 533 $ (4,185 ) $ 1,465 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.28 ) $ 0.17 $ (1.39 ) $ 0.48 Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ 0.17 $ (1.39 ) $ 0.47 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 2,975 3,068 3,009 3,062 Diluted 2,975 3,141 3,009 3,134

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,835 $ 22,611 Accounts receivable, less allowance for expected credit losses of $372 and $378, respectively 24,475 19,710 Restricted cash, current 457 354 Prepaid and other 2,254 3,172 Total current assets 43,021 45,847 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,750 and $1,564, respectively 301 421 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,272 1,431 Goodwill 5,771 5,749 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $3,646 and $2,771, respectively 2,759 3,628 Deferred tax assets, net 3,634 3,360 Restricted cash, non-current 201 205 Other assets 195 317 Total assets $ 57,154 $ 60,958 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,166 $ 868 Accrued salaries, commissions, and benefits 5,461 4,939 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,757 4,635 Operating lease obligations, current 757 768 Total current liabilities 13,141 11,210 Income tax payable 91 87 Operating lease obligations 543 664 Other liabilities 439 443 Total liabilities 14,214 12,404 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 4,006 and

3,896 shares issued; 2,731 and 2,807 shares outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 493,981 493,036 Accumulated deficit (429,432 ) (425,247 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax (684 ) (1,290 ) Treasury stock, 1,275 and 1,089 shares, respectively, at cost (20,929 ) (17,949 ) Total stockholders' equity 42,940 48,554 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 57,154 $ 60,958

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Americas Asia Pacific EMEA Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 7,578 $ 22,560 $ 6,715 $ - $ 36,853 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 6,634 $ 7,847 $ 4,122 $ - $ 18,603 Net loss $ (846 ) Provision from income taxes 298 Interest income, net (93 ) Depreciation and amortization 358 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 351 $ 312 $ 42 $ (988 ) (283 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 182 197 80 (275 ) 184 Stock-based compensation expense 67 109 40 265 481 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 31 277 15 134 457 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 631 $ 895 $ 177 $ (864 ) $ 839 For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Americas Asia Pacific EMEA Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 7,167 $ 26,106 $ 6,125 $ - $ 39,398 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 6,854 $ 8,694 $ 3,822 $ - $ 19,370 Net income $ 533 Provision for income taxes 430 Interest income, net (90 ) Depreciation and amortization 374 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 20 $ 1,890 $ (300 ) $ (363 ) 1,247 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 96 390 457 (539 ) 404 Stock-based compensation expense 84 26 38 (17 ) 131 Non-recurring severance and professional fees - 27 - 82 109 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 113 - - - 113 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 313 $ 2,333 $ 195 $ (837 ) $ 2,004

(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees ("Adjusted EBITDA") are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(3) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE (continued) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Americas Asia Pacific EMEA Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 20,544 $ 66,718 $ 19,194 $ - $ 106,456 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 18,783 $ 22,020 $ 11,745 $ - $ 52,548 Net loss $ (4,185 ) Provision from income taxes 463 Interest income, net (280 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,042 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ (111 ) $ (65 ) $ 459 $ (3,243 ) (2,960 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 325 602 168 (777 ) 318 Stock-based compensation expense 166 337 144 399 1,046 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 162 614 22 840 1,638 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 542 $ 1,488 $ 793 $ (2,781 ) $ 42 For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Americas Asia Pacific EMEA Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 25,008 $ 81,784 $ 20,575 $ - $ 127,367 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 24,097 $ 26,734 $ 12,886 $ - $ 63,717 Net income $ 1,465 Provision for income taxes 1,148 Interest income, net (284 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,076 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ (876 ) $ 5,455 $ 995 $ (2,169 ) 3,405 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 435 994 523 (1,631 ) 321 Stock-based compensation expense 341 147 166 333 987 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 105 28 124 493 750 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 338 - - - 338 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 343 $ 6,624 $ 1,808 $ (2,974 ) $ 5,801

(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees ("Adjusted EBITDA") are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(3) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CONSTANT CURRENCY MEASURES

(in thousands) (unaudited)

The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company defines the term "constant currency" to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company's management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the Company's underlying business trends. The Company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 As As Currency Constant reported reported translation currency Revenue: Americas $ 7,578 $ 7,167 $ (11 ) $ 7,156 Asia Pacific 22,560 26,106 554 26,660 EMEA 6,715 6,125 143 6,268 Total $ 36,853 $ 39,398 $ 686 $ 40,084 Adjusted net revenue (1) Americas $ 6,634 $ 6,854 $ (6 ) $ 6,848 Asia Pacific 7,847 8,694 168 8,862 EMEA 4,122 3,822 92 3,914 Total $ 18,603 $ 19,370 $ 254 $ 19,624 SG&A:(2) Americas $ 6,130 $ 6,859 $ (19 ) $ 6,840 Asia Pacific 7,312 6,304 117 6,421 EMEA 3,997 3,644 85 3,729 Corporate 1,263 912 - 912 Total $ 18,702 $ 17,719 $ 183 $ 17,902 Operating income (loss): Americas $ 224 $ (197 ) $ - $ (197 ) Asia Pacific 466 2,228 50 2,278 EMEA 116 150 8 158 Corporate (1,263 ) (904 ) - (904 ) Total $ (457 ) $ 1,277 $ 58 $ 1,335 EBITDA (loss): Americas $ 351 $ 20 $ (1 ) $ 19 Asia Pacific 312 1,890 29 1,919 EMEA 42 (300 ) (4 ) (304 ) Corporate (988 ) (363 ) - (363 ) Total $ (283 ) $ 1,247 $ 24 $ 1,271

(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments' expenses and includes salaries and related costs, office and general costs, and marketing and promotion costs.

HUDSON GLOBAL INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Net Loss Outstanding Share (1) Net loss $ (846 ) 2,975 $ (0.28 ) Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 457 2,975 0.15 Adjusted net loss (3) $ (389 ) 2,975 $ (0.13 )

Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Net Income Outstanding Share (1) Net income $ 533 3,141 $ 0.17 Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 109 3,141 0.04 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) 113 3,141 0.04 Adjusted net income (3) $ 755 3,141 $ 0.24

(1) Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

(2) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of the Coit acquisition, including a promissory note for $1.35 million payable over three years, and $500k of the Company's common stock vesting over 30 months.



(3) Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are Non-GAAP measures defined as reported net income or loss and reported net income or loss per diluted share before items such as acquisition-related costs and non-recurring severance and professional fees after tax that are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net income or loss and net income or loss per share and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Further, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.