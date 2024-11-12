VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund's (VOF's) sterling net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 9.1% over the year ending October 2024 in total return (TR) terms, compared to the Vietnamese equity market's 14.1%, as measured by the VN Index. Vietnam's equities are benefiting from increased interest from local retail investors, driven by low deposit rates, alongside favourable economic prospects, including a revival of exports. In 2024, Vietnam's GDP growth is expected to accelerate and corporate earnings on average to grow at double-digits (LSEG Data & Analytics consensus). VOF's shares trade at a 25% discount to NAV (vs a five-year average of 18%) and offer a 2.5% dividend yield.

