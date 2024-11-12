South African data center company Teraco has started building a 120 MW solar plant. The project, which secured grid capacity in February, is expected to go online in 2026. South African data center company Teraco has started working on a 120 MW utility-scale solar plant in Free State province. The project will power Teraco's data centers. Once operational, it is expected to generate more than 354,000 MWh per year. "We have partnered with Juwi and Subsolar to develop the 120MW solar PV plant, with Juwi appointed to design and manage the procurement, construction, and commissioning," the company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...