KAILUA KONA, Hawaii--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyanotech Corporation (OTCQB: CYAN), a world leader in microalgae-based, high-value nutrition and health dietary supplement products, announced financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2025, ended September 30, 2024.

Commenting on the second quarter fiscal year 2025 results, Cyanotech's President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew K. Custer, said:

" In prior quarters, our inventory levels were reduced to just-in-time levels to manage cash flow and strong sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased inventory. However, mid-quarter financing allowed us to start restocking, increasing work-in-progress inventory by $1.9 million, even though finished goods were still down by $1.5 million."

" Bulk inventory, which has a shorter production time, helped drive a 39% increase in sales, and revenue from contract extraction grew by 156%. However, packaged goods, which take longer to restock, saw a 21% decrease due to stock shortages and timing issues, contributing to an overall 8% drop in total sales for the quarter."

" For the first half of the year, sales were up 2%. While progress with packaged goods has been slower than expected, we're working quickly to replenish stock and continue promoting our algae-based products farmed in Hawaii's pristine waters."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025

Cyanotech reported net sales of $5,845,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $6,373,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, a decrease of 8.3%. Gross profit was $1,479,000, with gross profit margin of 25.3%, compared to gross profit of $2,088,000, with gross profit margin of 32.8%. Operating loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $975,000 compared to operating loss of $632,000 in the same period of the prior year. Net loss for the current fiscal quarter was $1,150,000, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $797,000, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year.

First Six Months of Fiscal 2025

Cyanotech reported net sales of $11,743,000 for the first six months of fiscal 2025 compared to $11,519,000 for the same period in fiscal 2024, an increase of 1.9%. Gross profit was $2,956,000, with gross profit margin of 25.2%, compared to gross profit of $3,620,000, with gross profit margin of 31.4%. Operating loss for the first six months of fiscal 2025 was $2,016,000 compared to operating loss of $1,841,000 in the same period of the prior year. Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2025 was $2,352,000, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $2,166,000, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year.

Trailing Twelve Months

For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2023, net sales were $23,295,000 compared to $22,801,000, respectively. Gross profit was $5,280,000, with gross profit margin of 22.7%, compared to $6,771,000 and 29.7%. Net loss was $5,452,000, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $4,195,000, or $0.67 per diluted share.

Please review the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024 for more detailed information.

About Cyanotech - Cyanotech Corporation, a world leader in microalgae technology for more than 30 years, produces BioAstin® Hawaiian Astaxanthin® and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica®. These all-natural, dietary ingredients and supplements leverage our experience and reputation for quality, building nutritional brands which promote health and well-being. The Company's mission is to fulfill the promise of whole health through Hawaiian microalgae. Cyanotech's BioAstin® offers superior antioxidant activity which supports skin, eye and joint health, as well as recovery from exercise*. Cyanotech's Spirulina products offer nutrition that supports cardiovascular health and immunity*. All Cyanotech products are produced from microalgae grown at our 96-acre facility in Kona, Hawaii using patented and proprietary technology and are Generally Recognized as Safe ("GRAS") for use in food products. Cyanotech sells its products direct to consumers at retail locations in the United States and online at www.nutrex-hawaii.com and also distributes to dietary supplement, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical manufacturers and marketers. The Company is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Visit www.cyanotech.com for more information.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Besides statements of present fact and historical fact, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to the future and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. We caution against relying on forward-looking statements. Important factors that could change actual, future results include: changes in sales levels to our largest customers, weather patterns in Hawaii, production problems, risks associated with new products, foreign exchange fluctuations, and availability of financing, as well as national and global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions. Other factors are more fully detailed in the Company's annual Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CYANOTECH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) September 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 780 $ 707 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $11 as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 1,592 2,102 Inventories 7,185 7,313 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 568 469 Total current assets 10,125 10,591 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 9,505 10,109 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,161 4,284 Other assets 122 128 Total assets $ 23,913 $ 25,112 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,132 $ 1,439 Accrued expenses 619 757 Customer deposits 272 198 Operating lease obligations, current portion 533 530 Short term debt - bank 1,000 1,240 Line of credit - related party 2,000 1,250 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,019 3,140 Total current liabilities 9,575 8,554 Long-term debt - related party 1,000 1,000 Long-term operating lease obligations 3,646 3,744 Total liabilities 14,221 13,298 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock of $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock of $0.02 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 7,142,700 shares at September 30, 2024 and 6,947,246 shares at March 31, 2024 143 139 Additional paid-in capital 34,802 34,576 Accumulated deficit (25,253 ) (22,901 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,692 11,814 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,913 $ 25,112

CYANOTECH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 5,845 $ 6,373 $ 11,743 $ 11,519 Cost of sales 4,366 4,285 8,787 7,899 Gross profit 1,479 2,088 2,956 3,620 Operating expenses: General and administrative 1,244 1,160 2,513 2,434 Sales and marketing 1,073 1,385 2,238 2,661 Research and development 137 175 221 366 Total operating expenses 2,454 2,720 4,972 5,461 Loss from operations (975 ) (632 ) (2,016 ) (1,841 ) Interest expense, net (175 ) (163 _ (336 ) (323 ) Loss before income taxes (1,150 ) (795 ) (2,352 ) (2,164 ) Income tax expense - 2 - 2 Net loss $ (1,150 ) $ (797 ) $ (2,352 ) $ (2,166 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.34 ) Shares used in calculation of net loss per share: Basic 7,004 6,366 6,976 6,328 Diluted 7,004 6,366 6,976 6,328

