VAN NUYS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT), a comprehensive provider of semi-conductor back-end solutions and a global value-added supplier of electronic equipment, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Income from operations was $133,000 compared to a loss from operations of $1,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Revenue was $9,799,000 compared to $9,966,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The reduction was principally the result of reduced demand for semiconductor services.

Gross margin was $2,322,000, or 24% of revenue compared to gross margin of $2,520,000, or 25% of revenue, for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Reflecting ongoing cost reduction efforts, General and administrative expenses decreased to $1,964,000, or 20% of revenue, from $2,158,000, or 22% of revenue, last year. Together with reduced selling expenses, total operating expenses fell 13% to $2,189,000, or 22% of revenue, compared to $2,521,000, or 25% of revenue, for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Net loss was $236,000, or $0.06 per share compared to net income of $230,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. A significant decrease in the exchange value of the U.S. dollar relative to the Singapore dollar resulted in a $460,000 unrealized currency exchange loss and $46,000 realized currency exchange loss, compared to a currency exchange gain of $59,000 in the same quarter last year.

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2024, was $8,948,000 compared to $10,035,000 at June 30, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased to $33,440,000, or $7.87 per outstanding share, compared to $31,578,000, or $7.43 per outstanding share, at June 30, 2024, principally due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income in the first quarter of Fiscal 2025 due to the softening of the U.S. dollar. There were approximately 4,250,305 common shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024.

CEO Comments

S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech's Chairman & CEO, said, "Starting from the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we have adjusted our financial segment reporting to better align with our business focus and strategy. The new segments are defined by the characteristics of our end markets. The 'Semiconductor Back-end Solutions' (SBS) segment includes the primary semiconductor back-end equipment manufacturing and testing operations that cater to the semiconductor industry. Meanwhile, the value-added distribution business, along with our services and equipment manufacturing operations serving customers from various industries, are collectively reported under the 'Industrial Electronics' (IE) segment. We are confident that the new segmentation will help us ensure that time, money, and effort are invested where they maximize returns for our shareholders.

The IE segment performed well in the quarter, improving sales, but with a drop in gross margins due to an unfavorable product mix. The SBS segment also performed well in the face of continuing weakness in the global semiconductor industry. Our operating cost controls enabled Trio-Tech to achieve an operating profit for this year's first quarter compared to an operating loss last year, an encouraging start to the new year. We are focusing on factors within our control to achieve profitability despite a volatile market environment."

About Trio-Tech

Established in 1958, Trio-Tech International is located in Van Nuys, California, with its Principal Executive Office and regional headquarter in Singapore. The Company provides comprehensive electrical, environmental, and burn-in testing services to semiconductor manufacturers in Asia. The Company designs and manufactures an extensive range of burn-in and reliability test equipment used in the "back-end" manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

The Company also designs, manufactures and distributes an extensive range of Test, Process and other equipment used in the manufacturing processes of customers in various industries in the consumer and industrial market. The Company also acts as a design-in reseller of a wide range of camera modules, LCD displays and touch screen panels.

Our subsidiary locations include Tianjin, Suzhou, Chongqing and Jiangsu in China, as well as Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and Bangkok Thailand. Further information about Trio-Tech's products and services can be obtained from the Company's Web site at www.triotech.com and www.universalfareast.com.

Forward Looking Statements

TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) / INCOME UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended September 30, Revenue 2024 2023 Semiconductor Back-end Solutions $ 6,879 $ 7,176 Industrial Electronics 2,914 2,783 Others 6 7 9,799 9,966 Cost of Sales 7,477 7,446 Gross Margin 2,322 2,520 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 1,964 2,158 Selling 150 187 Research and development 88 85 (Gain) / Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (13 ) 91 Total operating expense 2,189 2,521 Income / (Loss) from Operations 133 (1 ) Other (Expenses) / Income Interest expense (13 ) (24 ) Other (expense) / income, net (365 ) 196 Government Grant 66 73 Total other (expense) / income (312 ) 245 (Loss) / Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes (179 ) 244 Income Tax Expenses (51 ) (37 ) (Loss) / Income from Continuing Operations before Non-controlling Interest, net of tax (230 ) 207 Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of tax 7 -- NET (LOSS) / INCOME (223 ) 207 Less: Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to the Non-controlling Interest 13 (23 ) Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International (236 ) 230 Amounts Attributable to Trio-Tech International: (Loss) / Income from continuing operations, net of tax (240 ) 227 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 4 3 Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International $ (236 ) $ 230 Earnings per share Basic (loss) / earnings per share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.06 Diluted (loss) / earnings per share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.05 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 4,250 4,096 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 4,335 4,280

TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International: Net (Loss) / Income $ (223 ) $ 207 Foreign Currency Translation, net of tax 2,014 (183 ) Comprehensive Income 1,791 24 Less: Comprehensive Income / (Loss) Attributable to Non-controlling Interests 139 (2 ) Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International $ 1,652 $ 26

TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES) Sep. 30, Jun. 30, 2024 2024 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,948 $ 10,035 Short-term deposits 6,509 6,497 Trade account receivables, net 12,094 10,661 Other receivables 655 541 Inventories, net 2,872 3,162 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 593 536 Restricted term deposits 804 750 Total current assets 32,475 32,182 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Deferred tax assets 139 124 Investment properties, net 404 407 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,273 5,937 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,626 1,887 Other assets 125 232 Restricted term deposits 1,898 1,771 Total non-current assets 10,465 10,358 TOTAL ASSETS $ 42,940 $ 42,540 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 2,375 $ 3,175 Accrued expense 3,260 3,634 Contract liabilities 827 754 Income taxes payable 244 379 Current portion of bank loans payable 289 261 Current portion of finance leases 49 57 Current portion of operating leases 1,095 1,162 Total current liabilities 8,139 9,422 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Bank loans payable, net of current portion 634 613 Finance leases, net of current portion 24 34 Operating leases, net of current portion 531 725 Income taxes payable, net of current portion 142 141 Other non-current liabilities 30 27 Total non-current liabilities 1,361 1,540 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 9,500 $ 10,962 EQUITY TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 4,250,305 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 13,325 13,325 Paid-in capital 5,602 5,531 Accumulated retained earnings 11,577 11,813 Accumulated other comprehensive income-translation adjustments 2,548 660 Total Trio-Tech International shareholders' equity 33,052 31,329 Non-controlling interest 388 249 TOTAL EQUITY 33,440 31,578 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 42,940 $ 42,540

