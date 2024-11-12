MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) ("Siebert"), a diversified provider of financial services, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenue increased 25% to $22.6 million, compared to $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2023

Operating income increased 13% to $4.8 million, compared to $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2023

Stock borrow / stock loan increased by 44% to $5.8 million, compared to $4.0 million in third quarter of 2023

Retail customer net worth increased 10% to $17.5 billion, compared to $15.9 billion at the end of 2023

Recent Business Highlights

Acquired Gebbia Entertainment, a music and entertainment company, marking strategic entry into the media and entertainment industries. The acquisition paves the way for new content production opportunities and strengthens Siebert's marketing and branding potential.

In August 2024, entered into a credit agreement with East West Bank, securing a revolving credit facility of up to $20 million. The facility supports Siebert's strategic goals, enabling funding for acquisitions, stock buybacks, and general corporate purposes up to $10 million. This enhanced capital access bolsters Siebert's ongoing growth and expansion efforts.

Management Commentary

"We continued to see strong financial results in the third quarter highlighting the growth and promising future of Siebert," said Chairman and CEO John J. Gebbia. "We remain focused on strategic growth by continuously expanding our opportunities and reach. The acquisition of Gebbia Entertainment brings exciting new marketing and branding potential for Siebert. Additionally, the recent rebranding of our website for retail and corporate service clients reflects our commitment to delivering top-tier offerings and values. We are well-positioned to achieve our strategic objectives and capitalize on emerging opportunities as well continue to build upon Muriel Siebert's legacy."

Andrew Reich, CFO of Siebert, added: "We delivered another strong quarter, with revenue up 25% year-over-year to $22.6 million, driven primarily by interest income and stock borrow / stock loan revenue. Operating income rose by 13% while net income available to common stockholders surged by 39%. With our total equity up 18% since last fiscal-end, and a solid capital position, we are well-positioned to seize the growth opportunities ahead. We anticipate these positive trends will continue, setting the stage for sustained success."

Notice to Investors

This communication is provided for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or elsewhere.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967 when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC and StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend" and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert's business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and Siebert's filings with the SEC.

Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur, that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

SIEB@gateway-grp.com