Apex Entertainment Renews Partnership With Syracuse University Lacrosse Stars Emma Ward And Joey Spallina

Syracuse Orange Women's Lacrosse Legend Ward, Men's Lacrosse Junior Spallina and Apex Entertainment to Collaborate Again for Spring 2025 Lacrosse Season

Apex Entertainment®, a family entertainment destination for people of all ages with a location at Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York, announced today a renewed partnership with Syracuse University's Lacrosse stars Emma Ward and Joey Spallina. These alliances for Apex Entertainment®, in partnership with Mike Bristol's 7 Enterprises Sports Marketing Firm LLC, mark the second consecutive spring season that Apex has partnered with these SU Lacrosse players. RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies including Apex, 110 Grill® and is the prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, was the first company in the Syracuse (and Providence, RI) markets to utilize NIL to promote the company with brand ambassadors.

Apex has a longstanding commitment to supporting the best of the community and honoring excellence in youth and sports with partnerships with athletic talent in basketball, football, lacrosse and field hockey in the Syracuse market since opening. Joey Spallina, a junior who will enter his third year of his four year contract with RAVentures. The number one recruit for the high school class of 2022, Spallina turned in one of the most prolific freshman seasons by a 'Cuse rookie with 68 points (third-most), 36 goals (fourth-most) and 32 points (third-most) en route to ACC Freshman of the Year honors. During the most recent 2024 season, Spallina set the single-season points record for a Syracuse sophomore with 88 (37g, 51a), finishing a remarkable third in Division I.

Emma Ward was renewed for a second year to collaborate with Apex Entertainment to further strengthen the authentic connection between herself, the Apex brand and the Syracuse community. She graduated in 2024 and returned to Syracuse University this fall for graduate school and the 2025 Women's Lacrosse season. While a senior, Ward recorded a season-high seven points on three goals and four assists against Yale in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. She was also proudly a member of ACC Academic Honor Roll and on the Athletic Director's Honor Roll both semesters in her senior year.

"Our localized approach with these impressive athletes lets us deeply connect with our customers," said Rob Luzzi, senior director of marketing, RAVentures. "The community embraces the athletes' presence, promotions and community events at Apex while also spotlighting the local talent in the community that's really important to them as well - it's a win-win. It's especially enjoyable to see the younger, sports-enthused guests having the opportunity for these unique experiences at Apex Entertainment."

About Apex Entertainment®

Apex Entertainment® is a family entertainment destination for people of all ages. With four locations in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Albany and Syracuse, New York and Virginia Beach, Virginia, Apex Entertainment is the largest local space for indoor family fun with world class attractions all under one roof. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and established in 2017, Apex Entertainment is part of Westford-based RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.apexentertainment.com/.

