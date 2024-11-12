Fresh Dry Baby Powder is a new, 100% talc-free baby powder. But, we hear you ask, what's the big deal about being talc-free? Haven't people been using talc for years? Unfortunately, the answer to that is yes. And it's unfortunate because for decades now, people have been unknowingly using talc mined from seams close to asbestos, a material known to cause cancer.

In the US, large household named companies are facing tens of thousands of lawsuits from people claiming that their talc-based baby powder caused cancer due to asbestos contamination. According to internal documents examined by Reuters, companies had known about this risk for many years but kept the information from regulators and the public. The leading brand stopped selling talc in the US and Canada nearly four years ago and promised to stop selling in the UK and around the world in 2023. It seems to us that many gigantic, profit-before-people companies are sadly full of empty promises…

As a company that genuinely cares about people, Fresh Dry isn't keeping anything from the public. Put simply, our product has been developed as the safe alternative for people alert to the potential dangers of traditional talc-based baby powders. Made in England, UK not only is Fresh Dry Baby Powder 100% talc-free (and notably 100% lawsuit-free too), it is made from all-natural corn powder, is non-allergenic, and contains none of those other nasties like parabens, phthalates or preservatives. It is also significantly more absorbent than talc and suitable for even the most delicate skin.

We don't think people need a press release to know that looking after their skin is vitally important, but we do think we should let them know that new Fresh Dry Baby Powder is here to help them do that in the safest, most natural way possible. Fresh Dry Baby Powder is approved and registered with Cruelty Free International and certified with The Vegan Society and manufactured in the UK to international safety, environmental, health and quality standards BRCGS, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 9001.

Web images here.

Hi-res print images here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241112083632/en/

Contacts:

James Malone, Director, Fresh Dry

sales@freshanddry.co.uk