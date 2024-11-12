The Olive Book Unveils New 'Revealed Preference' College Ranking Methodology: The Olive Book 100

A Transparent, Student-Driven Approach to College Rankings Based on Student Choice

BLACKSBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Olive Book, a pioneer in visual, engaging SAT preparation, has announced its inaugural "Olive Book 100" college ranking, a list that redefines the way students, parents, and educators view college rankings. Unlike conventional methodologies, the Olive Book 100 is based on a "revealed preference" approach, relying on students' actual enrollment choices. This methodology reflects what matters most to students in real-world scenarios and avoids the pitfalls of traditional ranking systems that are increasingly seen as skewed or manipulated.

Two universities can be compared to discover: of those students who were accepted to both schools, and chose to enroll in one of the two, what percentage of those students went to School A and what percentage instead enrolled in School B. By pitting hundreds of schools against one another in a round robin tournament to see which colleges students chose when they got into both schools and chose to enroll in one, a revealed preference emerges. This ranking likely accounts for the students' perception of the college's academic reputation, affordability & perceived value, financial aid offerings, campus amenities (sports teams, dorm life, campus grounds), university location, perceived nightlife expectations, weather, balance of in-person vs. online classes offered, class size, majors available, and a general sense that "students like me belong in a place like this. "This process reveals a preference that is often hidden in other ranking systems. Points are awarded to the school chosen more frequently and deducted from the less popular choice, creating a dynamic score that reflects true student inclinations.

Michael Ermann, Olive Book founder and Virginia Tech professor, expressed frustration with the limitations of traditional legacy rankings, which he believes distort real indicators of quality in undergraduate education. "When a major legacy ranking publication eliminated class size as a factor in 2023, it did a disservice to students," Ermann said. "Class size impacts quality, and faculty have lost a tool to push back on university administrators that, looking at budgets, understandably push consistently for fewer faculty and more students. Olive Book 100 provides a fresh, student-centered alternative that weighs the colleges the way students weigh the colleges."

Additional Methodology Insights

To enhance fairness and transparency:

Point-Based Ranking: Schools accumulate or lose points depending on how frequently students choose one over another.

Data Analysis & Statistical Rigor: Advanced statistical methods ensure that differences among the 350 schools ranked are significant.

Limitations Noted: Military academies and schools with acceptance rates above 75% are omitted from the top 100. The Olive Book 100 comes at a time when public confidence in traditional rankings has waned. Many universities have reportedly gamed the ranking system to appear more selective. "Rankings that emphasize selectivity encourage schools to manipulate acceptance rates rather than focus on student experience and educational quality," said Ermann. "This ranking tells a different story: one based on where students really want to go when they have a choice."

Olive Book invites the public to review and critique this innovative approach. Ermann notes, "If you believe an error has been made or your school has been overlooked, reach out-we're committed to transparency and continual improvement."

For more information, or to view the Olive Book 100, please visit: www.olive-book.com.

About The Olive Book

At Olive Book, our mission is to transform SAT preparation by providing you with the most engaging, effective, and accessible test prep materials on the planet. We believe in the power of visual learning and have designed our content to cater to the needs of visual learners and busy students. Our goal is to simplify the SAT prep process, making it both effective and enjoyable so that you have the opportunity to achieve your highest potential score.

