China Huaneng has kicked off a 15 GW solar panel procurement round, drawing participation from China's largest PV module manufacturers. China Huaneng said that it has shortlisted candidates for its 2024 second-round framework agreement tender for solar module procurement, totaling 15 GW. The first lot of 13. 5 GW of n-type bifacial dual-glass modules includes 12 companies: Longi, JinkoSolar, Astronergy, Tongwei, JA Solar, Das Solar, Huayang, GCL, Yingli, Huayao, Trina Solar, and Risen. The second lot, 0. 5 GW of HJT modules, has three selected bidders: Huasun, Risen, and Winhitech from Zhejiang ...

