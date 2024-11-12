Combined cybersecurity solution helps automotive manufacturers comply with new regulations and provides users with strong protection of sensitive data

VicOne, a leading automotive cybersecurity solutions provider, announced today a strategic collaboration with Samsung Semiconductor, a global leader in advanced semiconductor technology. This partnership aims to revolutionize cyber security in Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) by harnessing the power of VicOne's next-generation intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS), powered by Samsung Semiconductor's Exynos Auto V920 System on a Chip (SOC). The main goal is to provide OEMs and end users effectively with the best possible cybersecurity for their vehicles and to set the course towards secure mobility in good time.

As the automotive industry hurtles toward a future of autonomous mobility and SDV, ensuring the safety and security of SDVs becomes paramount. Cyber threats pose significant risks, and VicOne's and Samsung Semiconductor's joint efforts will fortify the defenses of these cutting-edge vehicles. VicOne provides the software part of the automotive cyber security system with its xCarbon solution ported to the Exynos Auto V920 Development Board.

Key Highlights of the Partnership are:

Advanced Pre-Integration:

As part of the collaboration Samsung Semiconductor's state-of-the-art V920 SOC family will be seamlessly supported by VicOne's xCarbon IDPS. Thereby, the neural processing unit (NPU) of the Exynos Auto V920 will serve as the cornerstone of VicOne's next-gen IDPS, enabling real-time threat detection and rapid response.

Enhanced Automotive Threat Intelligence:

By combining VicOne's expertise in automotive cyber security with Samsung Semiconductor's prowess, the partners will develop threat intelligence models specifically tailored for SDVs. These models will continuously analyze data streams from various sensors, ECUs, and communication channels, proactively identifying anomalies and potential unknown threats. Thus, they provide the Vehicle Security Operation Center (VSOC) teams with valuable insights into the course and content of cyberattacks in real time and thus grant them the urgently needed time for countermeasures.

Dynamic Adaptability:

The joint solution will adapt to evolving threats, leveraging machine learning algorithms running on the Exynos Auto V920's NPU. Real-time updates and threat signatures will be seamlessly distributed across the SDV fleet, ensuring robust protection.

"This collaboration represents a pivotal moment in automotive cybersecurity. Together with Samsung Semiconductor, we're poised to redefine SDV security standards. The combined solution not only helps OEMs and suppliers to meet regulatory requirements and do successful and smooth business, but it also grants drivers the cyber security they need for an unclouded and safe driving experience. We would like to continue and expand the cooperation we have started with Samsung Semiconductors for the benefit of our customers and partners. For example, we plan to collaborate with partners to demonstrate how to protect SDV containers and hypervisors," said Max Cheng, CEO at VicOne.

VicOne presents the combination of its xCarbon IDPS solution and Samsung Semiconductor's Exynos Auto V920 Development Board for the first time at the "electronica" trade fair in Munich (12. 15. November 2024). At Samsung Semiconductor's partner booth B6.602 interested parties will not only be given a demonstration of the overall solution, but they will also have the opportunity for technical discussions with the VicOne experts.

In addition, VicOne will be showcasing its award-winning comprehensive portfolio of cutting edge cybersecurity software and services for the whole automotive industry at the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES, one of the most powerful tech events in the world (7-10 January 2025). Together with partners like P3 digital services, a leading provider of In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems, VicOne offers a safe and secure IVI environment for Android Automotive OS, with content protection for driver and all the vehicle's passengers.

For more information about VicOne's automotive cyber security portfolio please visit https://vicone.com/.

About VicOne

With a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow, VicOne delivers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry. Purpose-built to address the rigorous needs of automotive manufacturers, VicOne solutions are designed to secure and scale with the specialized demands of the modern vehicle. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by a solid foundation in cybersecurity drawn from Trend Micro's 30+ years in the industry, delivering unparalleled automotive protection and deep security insights that enable our customers to build secure as well as smart vehicles. For more information visit www.vicone.com.

