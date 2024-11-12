Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of AQUR (AQUA REQUEST) on November 6, 2024. The AQUA/USDT trading pair is now available to users of LBank Exchange.

AQUR Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/229495_cfbaf4efb489ba1e_001full.jpg

The seafood and water industries are critical sectors in the global economy, with seafood being one of the largest traded food commodities worldwide. Despite their importance, these industries have long struggled with modernization, particularly in the areas of fish processing and resource management. Traditional methods are often inefficient, and the sector faces growing demand for more sustainable, transparent, and consumer-friendly solutions. AQUA REQUEST is stepping into this space with an innovative approach, focusing on bringing together key stakeholders-such as processors, fishing vessels, and seafood companies-to create a more integrated, efficient, and sustainable ecosystem. By incorporating cutting-edge technologies like blockchain and sustainable energy, AQUA REQUEST hopes to redefine how the industry operates, aiming to improve both transparency and environmental impact.

Blockchain and Crypto-Powered Transformation: AQUA REQUEST's Innovative Approach to the Seafood and Water Industries

The seafood industry, being one of the world's largest traded food commodities, faces significant modernization challenges, particularly in fish processing. Current methods often fail to meet the growing demand for high-quality, consumer-friendly seafood. AQUA REQUEST aims to address these challenges by incorporating blockchain technology into the industry, enhancing transparency and eliminating inefficiencies in the supply chain. The company will focus on creating a holistic, decentralized system, involving a wide range of market stakeholders, from fisheries managers to conservationists, in an effort to promote environmental stewardship, economic stability, and social improvements.

AQUA REQUEST's ecosystem is powered by its native token, AQUR, a BEP-20 token that acts as both a utility and discount token. The token also functions as a method for staking within the AQUA REQUEST ecosystem, where participants can earn rewards based on the real-world performance of businesses, such as the fish processing facility. This token model fosters responsible development and ensures that stakeholders are aligned with the company's long-term goals.

The company aims to leverage government programs to incentivize clean energy use, further cementing its position as a leader in sustainable seafood and water industry solutions. Through this holistic approach, AQUA REQUEST is paving the way for a more sustainable and transparent future for the sector.

AQUR Tokenomics

The AQUR tokenomics are designed to foster long-term growth, stability, and utility within the AQUA REQUEST ecosystem. With a total supply of 1.2 trillion tokens, the distribution is structured as follows: 40% reserved for future expansion and stability, 20% for liquidity to ensure seamless trading, 15% for ecosystem development, 10% for marketing to drive awareness, 10% for the team to incentivize performance, and 5% for advisors and early partners. This balanced allocation supports the project's goals of integrating blockchain and crypto technologies into the seafood and water industries.

Learn More about Beaver Stock:

Website: https://aquarequest.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/AQURpro

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 12 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229495

SOURCE: LBank