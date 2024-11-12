Point B Announces Strategic Acquisition of Lumston, Bringing Future-Forward Digital Services and Expanded Capacity to US Customers

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Point B, a leading business innovation and technology consulting firm, today announced the acquisition of Lumston, a Mexico-based software development firm that specializes in application development and digital transformation. This strategic international move aligns with Point B's strategy to expand its technology services footprint. This transaction enhances Point B's digital capabilities and positions the firm to deliver greater value to its customers while unlocking new opportunities for near-shore delivery and enhancing the firm's ability to serve customers across North America.

Specifically, the acquisition:

Enhances Point B's technology strengths, from concept to creation . The addition of Lumston increases Point B's capacity to bring innovation to life by visualizing, prototyping, and building technical solutions that accelerate value. Collaboration with customers is enabled in new ways, with a focus on AI and automation, cloud solutions, supply chain, data insights, and custom application development.

Responds to dramatically shifting customer needs . Point B is growing and evolving along with its enterprise and mid-market customers, helping them pursue successful digital transformation. The firm sees growing demand for a robust regional delivery center, with near-shore development capabilities in aligned time zones.

Brings tomorrow's visions to life. Point B's experts align organizations around a common goal, ensuring the right strategy, structure, communication, and process to drive successful tech projects. Lumston brings additional build capabilities in-house, increasing Point B's ability to deliver end-to-end technical expertise.

"We continue to see growing demand for near-shore, digitally native capabilities, and the acquisition of Lumston gives Point B additional scale and internal presence to address these demands," said Jay Harrison, Chief Growth Officer at Point B. "With Lumston's team part of our organization, we are not only increasing the capacity of our technology design and development services but also strengthening our ability to deliver and run cutting-edge technology solutions that outpace our customers' competition. This acquisition opens vast potential for us to address our customers' end-to-end systems with greater agility and expertise."

Lumston's portfolio includes high-impact, customer-facing technology projects for top-tier enterprise customers in Mexico across aerospace, banking, and food-service industries. Its technology centers around five key areas:

Creating reliable solutions across websites, platforms, and mobile apps.

Leveraging AWS expertise and partnership to help businesses build, scale, and access data in the cloud. Lumston's AWS background complements Point B's Microsoft Azure capabilities, ensuring deep experience across the platforms our customers use most and for the right use case.

Using machine learning solutions and voice recognition to enhance organizational performance across contact centers and Internet of Things (beacons).

Creating seamless integrations between CRM, ERP, payment gateways, fraud detection platforms, and other applications.

Protecting information and intellectual property while optimizing cloud infrastructure, security, and costs.?

As a full-stack technology development company that is known for creating high-quality customer experiences and back-office solutions, Lumston will be pivotal for Point B, helping to support customer technology needs end-to-end at a greater scale. Deeper technology expertise enables Point B to augment its existing offerings such as process automation, digital products, and data and analytics.

"We support the full value chain, from ideation to creation, execution, delivery, and support for our customers' mission-critical applications," says Saul Zugasti Franco, one of Lumston's founders. "Together, Lumston and Point B have the full power to envision the future, challenge the status quo, and help our customers reach new levels."

