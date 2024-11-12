John Galt Solutions and SPS Commerce Partner to Deliver Sales Channel Data in the Atlas Planning Platform

Critical Visibility and Insights into Products, Inventory, Orders, and Sales Accelerate More Intelligent Decisions for Omnichannel Success

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, today announced its partnership with SPS Commerce, a leader in retail supply chain management solutions. This collaboration delivers unprecedented visibility and insights into retail and sales channel data, enriching analytics for businesses to make faster, smarter decisions that drive omnichannel success.

The complexity of modern business has created significant challenges for leading organizations to gain actionable insights from across ecommerce and distribution operations. To drive clear visibility and accelerate informed decisions, John Galt Solutions and SPS Commerce have teamed up to deliver powerful sales channel data analytics within the Atlas Planning Platform. This powerful combination provides companies with a unified view of their store-level operations, including retailer and distributor data, to support omnichannel commerce. SPS Commerce delivers store-level data across a broad range of retailers such as Target, Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods, Kroger, Walmart, and 1000+ more, providing real-time insights into daily sales, share of shelf, and competitive dynamics.

"Partnering with SPS Commerce helps us deliver on our mission to streamline coordination and execution across complex business ecosystems," said Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions. "We are thrilled to collaborate with SPS Commerce and offer organizations a more holistic view of their supply chain, helping them drive agility and profitability to stay ahead in today's fast-changing retail environment."

This partnership delivers critical insights into factors such as planned consumption vs. actual retail orders, lost sales, and the effectiveness of promotions. The enhanced visibility accelerates better data-driven decisions to optimize inventory management, reduce stockouts, and improve supply chain planning to gain a competitive advantage and achieve superior results.

"We are excited to collaborate with John Galt Solutions to offer a powerful solution that improves supply chain visibility and operational efficiency," said Ben Bratland, Sr. Director of Channel Sales & Strategic Alliances at SPS Commerce. "Our expertise in retail trading partner relationships and data analytics complements Atlas' robust capabilities in supply chain planning. Together, we ensure companies can succeed in an increasingly complex landscape, providing the insights they need to make better decisions and thrive in a highly competitive, omnichannel environment."

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world's leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 120,000 companies in retail,?grocery, distribution, supply, and logistics have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 95 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

About John Galt Solutions?

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.??

