dlivrd Partners With Gigsafe to Launch Industry-First Third-Party Tip Verification for Gig Workers

New Verification System Ensures 100% of Driver Tips Are Accurately Distributed, Reinforcing dlivrd's Commitment to Fairness and Transparency

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / dlivrd, a leader in third-party logistics for delivery drivers, has teamed up with Gigsafe to introduce the gig economy's innovative third-party tip verification system, designed to ensure fair and accurate tip distribution on the dlivrd platform. This groundbreaking initiative underscores dlivrd's commitment to transparency and fairness in the gig economy, reinforcing its dedication to accountability and trust.

The new partnership with Gigsafe will enable independent verification of delivery tips, guaranteeing that 100% of intended gratuities reach drivers' pockets. While dlivrd's systems are built to secure accurate tipping, unforeseen technical or human errors are possible. In cases where discrepancies are identified, dlivrd has pledged to pay drivers twice the original tip amount, demonstrating their dedication to the fair treatment of gig workers.

"I find it fitting that dlivrd is the first to announce this type of program, as transparency is so deeply embedded in everything we do," said Chris Heffernan, CEO of dlivrd. "Building trust with the drivers who use our platform is essential. Other gig companies have faced criticism for mishandling driver tips, but this extra layer of accountability is a testament to our commitment to fairness and integrity in every transaction."

"Tip transparency is essential to creating a fair gig economy," said David Pickerell, CEO of Gigsafe. "As someone who previously built a tip transparency tool used by hundreds of thousands of drivers at Para, I'm deeply committed to ensuring 1099 workers are treated with the fairness and transparency they deserve, while also enabling companies to thrive."

Gigsafe's advanced suite of solutions will bring more than just tip verification to dlivrd. With robust compliance and faster onboarding, Gigsafe empowers businesses to streamline driver operations. Key features include mobile-first, customizable onboarding flows that can reduce onboarding time by up to 80%, insurance options with usage-based premiums, faster payments for drivers with multiple payout options, and back-office automation to keep operations efficient. These tools give dlivrd the agility to grow while maintaining compliance, operational excellence, and driver satisfaction.

To learn more about the exciting new partnership, please visit: www.dlivrd.io.

About dlivrd

dlivrd is a white-label delivery management service with operations across the U.S. and Canada. dlivrd's proprietary technology matches strategically placed restaurant orders with an extensive network of independently-contracted drivers who meet restaurant brand specific requirements. dlivrd has earned the trust of thousands of restaurants, from national chains to local single unit locations.

About Gigsafe

GigSafe is the go-to system of record for companies engaging 1099 workers, streamlining compliance, insurance, and onboarding. Our mission: help companies grow by supporting their 1099 workers, while empowering contractors with the tools they need to thrive.

Contact Information

Janie Mackenzie

Vice President Public Relations

janie@ascendantgroupbranding.com

267.969.9442

SOURCE: dlivrd

View the original press release on newswire.com.