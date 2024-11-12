Panel Built Inc. Introduces New Line of LPOE Inspection Booths to Enhance Border Security

New Inspection Booths Offer Enhanced Security and Customizable Design for Border Protection Across U.S. Land Ports of Entry

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Panel Built Inc., a leading provider of innovative modular structures, is proud to announce the launch of a new line of LPOE (Land Port of Entry) Inspection Booths. Designed with advanced security features and customizable layouts, these booths aim to support border officials in maintaining safe and efficient crossings along the U.S. borders from Canada to Mexico.

LPOE Booth

One of Panel Builts LPOE designs

Building on a strong track record, Panel Built has already produced inspection booths for multiple LPOE projects across the United States, providing essential infrastructure for critical border operations. With these newly developed inspection booths, Panel Built offers increased security, durability, and customization to meet the specific demands of border protection.

Each booth is constructed using a heavy-duty, welded-steel framed design to ensure long-term resilience against challenging environmental conditions and high-traffic use. Panel Built's LPOE Inspection Booths feature advanced ballistic-rated materials and configurations, including high-low vehicle inspection designs, providing thorough security coverage for a variety of vehicle types. Fully compliant with UL-752, NIJ, and STANAG ballistic standards, these booths offer comprehensive protection for border agents operating in high-security environments.

In addition to the extensive ballistic capabilities, each inspection booth is tailored to specific project needs. Panel Built's engineering team works closely with each client to ensure that every LPOE booth meets stringent specifications for layout, functionality, and security. This commitment to customization enables Panel Built to deliver the exact requirements needed for secure and efficient border operations.

"With our new line of LPOE Inspection Booths, Panel Built reaffirms its commitment to providing durable, secure, and reliable structures for the country's borders," said Steve Grzesik, Sales Manager. "Each booth is designed to provide not only unmatched safety but also the flexibility and functionality that border officials rely on."

Panel Built Inc. invites inquiries from security agencies and border management organizations seeking cutting-edge solutions for LPOE inspection facilities. To learn more about these booths or Panel Built's other customizable building solutions, please visit https://www.panelbuilt.com/.

About Panel Built Inc.

Panel Built Inc. is a leading designer and manufacturer of modular and prefabricated building solutions, including custom offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. With a focus on security, durability, and tailored design, Panel Built's facilities serve a diverse range of industries, ensuring efficient, high-quality structures for each client's unique needs.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Satterfield

Marketing Manager

marketing@panelbuilt.com

8006363873

Related Files

LPOE Booth

LPOE Inspection Booth

SOURCE: Panel Built Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.