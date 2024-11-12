Citco launches new entity in the region in response to the growing demand for alternative investments in Japan.

The Citco group of companies (Citco), the leading asset-servicer to the alternative investment sector, has announced the launch of Citco Japan Co KK. This new entity in Japan underscores Citco's commitment to the Asia- Pacific region and bolsters its global offering to both current and prospective clients.

Citco has over $2 trillion in assets under administration (AuA) and offers a full suite of middle-office and back-office services to alternative investment companies across the globe. These services include fund accounting, treasury and loan handling, investor services, corporate services, regulatory and risk reporting, banking solutions, and tax and financial reporting services, among others.

Citco Japan Co KK is situated in Grantokyo South Tower 11F, 1-9-2 Marunouchi Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo, 100-6611, Japan, and will operate as Citco's local operational headquarters in the region. The team will offer fund accounting, fund operations and Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) administration services, with an overarching focus centred on automation to further enhance scalability and growth via its industry leading expertise and proprietary technology. The Head of Client Servicing for Citco's Japan office will be announced in January 2025.

Roald Smeets, President and Chief Operations Officer of Citco, said: "We are delighted to announce the opening of Citco Japan Co KK and, in turn, our continued expansion in the APAC region. With the government of Japan recently announcing its ambitions to be a Leading Asset Management Centre, we see a wealth of opportunities in the region. Our aim is to support alternative asset managers with both inbound and outbound investments, while offering Citco's comprehensive range of services, world class technology and global office network.

Citco is the world's largest, organically grown asset-servicer in alternative investments through serving the global investment industry for over 70 years, and with increased automation at the core of our strategy, we strive to deliver best-in-class services to clients helping to streamline operations and increase cost efficiencies. At Citco, we pride ourselves on taking the complexity out of our clients' day-to-day activities enabling them to focus on growth and with Japan transforming itself as a leading, innovative hub for alternatives, we are excited to extend our offering to the region and look forward to supporting this transition."

