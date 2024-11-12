Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2024 17:00 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invizyne Technologies, Inc.: Invizyne Technologies to Begin Trading on NASDAQ on November 13, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Monrovia, CA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invizyne Technologies, Inc., a leading designer of cell-free, enzyme-based biomanufacturing systems to produce commercially important molecules and chemicals for everyday life, today announced it now expects its common shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market tomorrow, November 13, 2024, under the ticker symbol "IZTC." The offering is now expected to close on November 14, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Invizyne Technologies, Inc.
Invizyne Technologies, Inc. is a cell-free enzyme-based biomanufacturing technology company headquartered in Monrovia, California. Invizyne is redefining biomanufacturing by leveraging cell-free, multi-step, enzyme-based systems to efficiently transform natural or renewable resources into highly sought after biochemicals, such as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), biofuels, food flavors, fragrances, cosmetics, etc. Management of Invizyne believes that its biomanufacturing platform, known as SimplePath, will be a significant alternative to the current methods of chemical compound production, which are generally chemical synthesis, natural extraction, and synthetic biology. The objective for the SimplePath platform is to enable the efficient production of a diverse range of chemicals otherwise impossible to make, or very expensive to make. The SimplePath platform not only can maximize the value of these resources but also can contribute to the development of novel and renewable chemical compounds that hold the potential to open new markets and business opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.invizyne.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Invizyne's control. Invizyne's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Invizyne's views as of the date of this press release. Invizyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Invizyne undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Invizyne's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media contacts:
Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications
(858) 319-7135
press@invizyne.com

Investor Relations Contact:
IR@invizyne.com


