|Company Announcement
No. 03/2024
Copenhagen, 12 November 2024
STG Global Finance B.V. - Interim consolidated financial statements of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
On 12 November 2024, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its consolidated interim report for 1 January - 30 September 2024.
The company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published interim report is available at: https://www.st-group.com/investor/news/.
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Attachments
- STG Group Finance - Company Announcement no 3 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4e2498c2-2b75-4af0-a24c-823d26ad9309)
- Interim report Q3 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dd2829c1-f4e7-46b3-a813-a5ae4774a8a5)
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)