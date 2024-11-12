Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
WKN: A2AD2Q | ISIN: DK0060696300 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI
Tradegate
12.11.24
14:51 Uhr
13,900 Euro
-0,020
-0,14 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,56013,78017:59
13,62013,66017:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2024 17:58 Uhr
STG Global Finance B.V. - Interim consolidated financial statements of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Finanznachrichten News
Company Announcement
No. 03/2024

Copenhagen, 12 November 2024

STG Global Finance B.V. - Interim consolidated financial statements of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

On 12 November 2024, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its consolidated interim report for 1 January - 30 September 2024.

The company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published interim report is available at: https://www.st-group.com/investor/news/.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments

  • STG Group Finance - Company Announcement no 3 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4e2498c2-2b75-4af0-a24c-823d26ad9309)
  • Interim report Q3 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dd2829c1-f4e7-46b3-a813-a5ae4774a8a5)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
