Company Announcement

No. 03/2024





Copenhagen, 12 November 2024





STG Global Finance B.V. - Interim consolidated financial statements of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

On 12 November 2024, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its consolidated interim report for 1 January - 30 September 2024.

The company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published interim report is available at: https://www.st-group.com/investor/news/.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments