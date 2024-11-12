Royal UNIBREW A/S: Q3 2024 Trading Statement - Strong earnings improvement and EBIT margin expansion

Company Announcement No 18/2024 - November 12, 2024

Key highlights in Q3 2024

Organic volume growth 8% in Q3. Total volume growth of 35%

Organic net revenue increased by 8% to DKK 4,083m in Q3. Total revenue growth of 22%

Market shares were gained or maintained in most countries

Organic EBIT growth 25%. EBIT from acquisitions DKK 41m in Q3. Total EBIT growth 33%

EBIT margin increased to 16.5% in Q3 (Q3 2023: 15.2%)

PepsiCo's beverage business in Belgium and Luxembourg was transferred to Royal Unibrew on October 1, 2024

Agreement signed on October 17, 2024 to acquire Pernod Ricards portfolio of local Nordic brands within spirits, liqueurs and local wine in Finland

Agreement to sell shareholdings in Perla Browary Lubelskie S.A and Ferell sp. Z.o.o. resulting in a tax-free gain of DKK 207m recognized as financial income in Q3

Full year guidance narrowed

Financial leverage of 2.1x

Lars Jensen, CEO comments: "I am very pleased with the performance delivered in the third quarter. It confirms the strong momentum we have seen over the past quarters and that we are on track to deliver on our full-year guidance. The profitability improvement was not only driven by strong performance in our beer businesses in 'International' and Italy, but also by continued improvements in efficiency.

I am especially proud of how the organization has stayed focused and managed to drive profitable growth across the entire Group. We will continue to drive efficiency improvements, and we have a pipeline of initiatives that will be implemented in the coming years. Also, we continue to strengthen our portfolio of high-quality brands through investments and innovation, which is reinforcing our market position, and it gives me confidence that we have built a strong foundation for future growth and value creation"

Q3 Q3 Change Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change FY 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Volume (million hL) 4.7 3.5 34% 13.2 10.1 31% 14.1 Organic volume growth (%) 8 -8 5 -5 -3 Net revenue 4,083 3,336 22% 11,462 9,483 21% 12,927 Organic net revenue growth (%) 8 -1 7 3 4 EBITDA 843 651 29% 2,04 1,627 25% 2,208 EBITDA margin (%) 20.6 19.5 17.8 17.2 17.1 EBIT 675 507 33% 1,541 1,218 27% 1,638 Organic EBIT growth (%) 25 2 19 1 7 EBIT margin (%) 16.5 15.2 13.4 12.8 12.7 Free cash flow 470 210 124% 1,032 755 37% 1,143 NIBD/EBITDA (times)* 2.1 3.1 2.9

*Measured on the past 12 months

Full year outlook 2024 (narrowed)

The expectation of net revenue of at least DKK 15bn is maintained. M&A contribution from Vrumona and San Giorgio is expected to be around DKK 1.5bn.

The outlook is based on unchanged market conditions from previous quarters and supported by an expected positive value management impact.

The EBIT margin is expected to expand organically. Full-year organic The EBIT growth guidance has been narrowed to 15-19% (previously: 14-19%). The acquisitions of Vrumona and San Giorgio are expected to contribute with around DKK 85m to EBIT (previously: DKK >80m), resulting in an expected reported EBIT of around DKK 1,965-2,025m (previously: DKK 1,950-2,025m).

The current year is progressing according to plan, and following several years with extraordinary external impacts on the business, 2024 is on track to become a normal year without de-stocking, extraordinary weather, etc.

Net financial expenses are now expected to be around DKK 90m (previously: DKK maximum DKK 300m) including the tax-free net financial income from the sale of shareholdings in Poland.

The underlying tax rate is still expected to be around 21% before the tax-free net financial income of DKK 207m from the sale of shareholdings in Poland.

Capex is expected to be DKK 850-950m in 2024 (previously: DKK 850-1,000m).

