PR Newswire
12.11.2024 18:06 Uhr
bHaptics Unveils Next-Gen TactSuit Pro and TactSuit Air with Enhanced Immersive Haptics

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bHaptics, a leader in haptic technology, has unveiled its first new products in four years: the TactSuit Pro and TactSuit Air. The TactSuit Pro offers a premium haptic experience designed for users who seek full immersion in VR content. Meanwhile, the TactSuit Air features a lightweight and sleek design, delivering substantial feedback without the bulk for those desiring a more streamlined VR experience.

bHaptics Unveils Next-Gen TactSuit Pro and TactSuit Air with Enhanced Immersive Haptics

The new standout feature of TactSuit Pro is Controller Wheel, which allows users to precisely adjust the intensity of haptic sensations during use. Ring LED on the Controller serves not only as an indicator of the vest's haptic status but also adds a sleek, visually striking element to the design. Additionally, it is equipped with expandable straps, ensuring a comfortable fit for users of all body types. The vest now features 32 haptic motors, delivering optimized haptic feedback for an enhanced immersive experience at an attractive price of $499.

The TactSuit Air has 16 haptic motors with a comfort-forward design, available in two colors, Onyx and Ash. It is a stylish and more playful counterpart to the TactSuit Pro, and at a competitive price of $249, it offers dynamic and immersive haptics to users starting their experience with Virtual Reality.

bHaptics is also launching a new version of their popular arm-based haptic product, TactSleeve. Featuring three haptic motors per arm, the TactSleeve is optimized to deliver powerful haptic feedback while also being significantly lighter (over 40%) and more comfortable to wear than its predecessor. With a price of $199, it offers an efficient and affordable solution for users seeking enhanced haptic experiences in action-packed scenarios.

bHaptics latest lineup: TactSuit Pro, TactSuit Air, and TactSleeve

"Our patented haptic technology, easy integration with games and solutions (270+comparable games), and strong after-sales support have made the company's products a popular choice for VR gamers and in other industries," said Kiuk Gwak, CEO of bHaptics. "With the introduction of these new models, bHaptics is primed to meet the growing demand for immersive haptic feedback experiences across a wide range of applications."

bHaptics' pre-order for the TactSuit Pro, TactSuit Air and TactSleeve will run from November 12 to 26 (Pacific Standard Time) on its website, bhaptics.com. Customers who pre-order will receive free shipping, a free VR game key, and an exclusive badge to customize their new vest. Shipping will begin from November 27 in order of purchase. Return and refund are available within 45 days from the date of product receipt.

About bHaptics

As the first haptic solution partner for Meta under the "Made for Meta" program, bHaptics (founded in 2015) is a global leader in commercial haptic solutions, offering full-body haptic engagement. Their products are compatible with all major VR headsets, making them the go-to solution for users looking to elevate their virtual reality experiences. In January 2024, they successfully raised Series C funding, bringing their total investment to $180 million.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549788/bhaptics_12_re.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2554801/bHaptics___Products___3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bhaptics-unveils-next-gen-tactsuit-pro-and-tactsuit-air-with-enhanced-immersive-haptics-302301963.html

