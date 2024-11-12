Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ESW4 | ISIN: GB0002631041 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
12.11.2024 18:13 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 
12-Nov-2024 / 16:41 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
 
 
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star 
Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 31 October 2024 were as 
follows: 
 
NAV per Share, cum income: 169.16p 
NAV per Share, ex income:  164.69p

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

12 November 2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NSI 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  358679 
EQS News ID:  2028429 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2028429&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2024 11:41 ET (16:41 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.