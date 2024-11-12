Anzeige
12.11.2024 18:14 Uhr
WEBALO, INC.: Webalo Recognized as a Leader in Frost & Sullivan's Augmented Connected Worker Platforms Report

Finanznachrichten News

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Webalo, the Platform for the Frontline Workforce, has been named a leader in Frost & Sullivan's Augmented Connected Worker (ACW) Platforms report. This recognition highlights Webalo's role as a driving force in digital transformation for frontline workers, providing an innovative and scalable ACW Platform that enhances worker productivity, safety, and operational efficiency.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the ACW Platforms market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.1%, reaching $6.36 billion by 2030. The Webalo Platform has been praised for its comprehensive capabilities, seamless integration, and ability to offer frontline workers a "single-pane-of-glass" to access critical enterprise systems.

"Webalo has emerged as a standout leader in the ACW space, offering a full suite of functionalities that simplify complex manufacturing processes while empowering frontline workers," said Sebastian Trolli, Senior Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Webalo's robust Platform, paired with its AI-enabled Adoption, Deployment, and Operation framework (Webalo ADO), sets a high bar for innovation and implementation in the ACW sector."

Comprehensive ACW Platform

Frost & Sullivan identified nine key functionalities essential for any ACW platform to be considered complete. The Webalo Platform successfully meets all nine criteria, which include knowledge and data management, work assistance, seamless user experience, skills management, communication, reporting, and integration with leading enterprise systems like Microsoft, SAP, AVEVA, and Rockwell.

"We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader in the Augmented Connected Worker Platforms market," said Peter Price, CEO of Webalo. "Our Platform's ability to deliver a unified, easy-to-use interface for workers, while leveraging AI to accelerate the adoption and deployment of connected worker strategies, positions us to continue driving innovation and productivity across industries."

Webalo ADO Framework

A key differentiator for Webalo is its AI-enabled ADO (Adoption, Deployment, and Operation) framework. This framework allows enterprises to implement connected worker apps quickly and at scale, providing faster onboarding and productivity gains for new hires, while also facilitating enterprise-wide standardization.

As manufacturers face increasing challenges from labor shortages and operational complexity, Webalo's ADO framework has been instrumental in driving the company's growth. With high triple-digit growth in 2023, and even greater expansion expected through 2026, and with strong momentum and rapid adoption by industries such as food and beverage, pulp and paper, and hybrid manufacturing, Webalo continues to help companies standardize their connected worker strategies across multiple facilities. This flexibility to scale across plants, provide a consistent and productive user experience, and support centralized management for real-time visibility and process optimization across the enterprise, solidify Webalo's position as a market leader in the ACW space.

For more information, please click here.

Webalo®, The Connected Worker Platform for the Frontline Workforce, is an AI-enabled software platform that digitizes tasks and activities for frontline workers, providing real-time operational visibility and driving process optimization and improvement, across all areas of business operations. Webalo is enterprise-grade, closely integrated with enterprise and industrial software systems, such as Microsoft, SAP, Rockwell, and Siemens. Built to operate in the face of massive amounts of real-time transactional usage by thousands of workers, Webalo helps the workforce make better, more informed decisions and makes their businesses more productive.

Contact Information

Julia Walsh
Media Contact
jwalsh@webalo.com

SOURCE: Webalo

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
