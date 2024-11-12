Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
WKN: A1J1MD | ISIN: FR0011289040 | Ticker-Symbol: SSXN
Frankfurt
12.11.24
08:08 Uhr
53,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
12.11.2024 18:23 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DBAY ADVISORS CROSSES THE THRESHOLD OF 90% OF SQLI'S CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

Finanznachrichten News

Paris - 12 November 2024. SQLI, a European group dedicated to digital services, announces that DBAY Advisors, its reference shareholder since 2019, has exceeded, through Synsion BidCo, the threshold of 90% of the share capital and voting rights of SQLI in the context of its project of simplified tender offer (the "Offer") at a price of €54 per share.

At the close of trading on 8 November 2024, Synsion BidCo, a company controlled by DBAY Advisors, held 4,365,618 shares representing 93.53% of the capital and 91.45% of the theoretical voting rights.[1]. This gain results from the acquisition of shares under the project of Offer.

Having crossed the threshold of 90% of the share capital and voting rights of SQLI, Synsion BidCo will be in a position, subject to the notice of compliance issued by the AMF and at the end of the Offer, to implement the squeeze-out in order to have the SQLI shares not tendered to the Offer transferred to it in return for a unitary compensation equal to the Offer price per SQLI share, i.e. €54.

The AMF and Euronext will publish, at the appropriate time, a notice of implementation of the squeeze-out and the timetable for its implementation and the delisting of the SQLI shares from the Euronext regulated market in Paris.

All information relating to the proposed simplified tender offer
is available at
www.opas-sqli.com

Receive SQLI financial news free of charge by email by signing on at: www.actusnews.com

About SQLI: Founded in 1990, SQLI is a European digital services group that supports major international brands in creating value through Digital. Its creative and technical teams are committed to providing customers, consumers, and users with new and engaging experiences based on the best technologies and methodologies, as well as their skills and convictions. They design, develop, and deploy strong and effective architectures that improve companies' agility, increase their efficiency, and promote their growth. SQLI's 2,100 employees are spread over 12 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the UK, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Morocco, Mauritius and Dubai. In 2023, the SQLI group generated revenues of €251m. SQLI has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July 2000.

https://www.sqli.com

Follow SQLI on LinkedIn

Follow SQLI on Facebook and Twitter

[1] Based on a share capital of 4,667,856 shares and 4,773,754 theoretical voting rights

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nJpsacVulWmYl3FxaZtrapdpaJplxGaYmZaemGNqZMrFbZ5klm6WnJeWZnFpnGlo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88742-sqli_cp_seuil_90_eng_v20241112.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
