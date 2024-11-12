(Article 5 §2 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse)

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) purchased certain of its own shares in connection with the share repurchase program announced on August 2, 2023, as authorized by its Shareholders' Meeting held on May 23, 2024.

These repurchases were carried out in connection with the objective of cancellation.

It is specified that the detailed information by transaction is available on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/investors/publications-and-events/regulated-information/ section "Liquidity contract and share buy-back program".

Name of the Issuer Identification code of the issuer Transaction date Identification code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Average daily weighted shares purchase price* (in euros) Market (MIC Code) TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 06/11/2024 FR0000051807 10,165 98.3758 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 07/11/2024 FR0000051807 10,756 94.8224 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 08/11/2024 FR0000051807 23,421 95.2077 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 08/11/2024 FR0000051807 8,091 95.1248 CEUX Total 52,433 95.7301

* Four-digit rounding after the decimal

