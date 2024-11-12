Consumer Technology Association: SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz to Deliver C Space Keynote at CES 2025

Witz will be joined by Ashley Flowers, #1 female podcaster in the U.S. and host of the hit podcast Crime Junkie, to discuss the future of audio

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association ® (CTA) , owner and producer of CES® , the world's most powerful tech event, announces Jennifer Witz, CEO of SiriusXM, a leading audio entertainment company in North America, will keynote at CES 2025. During an event at McIntosh Group's House of Sound this afternoon, CTA shared the news that Witz will take the stage alongside Ashley Flowers, #1 female podcaster in the U.S., host of the hit podcast Crime Junkie, and Founder of audiochuck, a leading media company. Witz and Flowers will participate in a fireside chat on the evolution of audio and what they believe is next for the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome SiriusXM to the keynote stage to discuss the transformative impact of audio entertainment, from satellite radio to streaming and podcasting," said Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA. "SiriusXM is a trailblazer, consistently introducing new media and entertainment for nearly 150 million monthly listeners. I look forward to learning more from Jennifer about how advancements in technology are changing the way stories are produced and consumed."

Witz joined SiriusXM in 2002 and was named CEO in January 2021. She has overseen the company's evolution and digital transformation and solidified its position as a leading audio platform, serving millions of listeners with a human-first approach. Witz is known for her strategic vision and commitment to expanding SiriusXM's offerings, including a powerful and diverse slate of today's top voices across entertainment, news, music, sports, talk, and more; the evolution of its streaming and in-car technology; and the growth of its advertising business. With Witz at the helm, the company has continued to make great strides towards its overarching vision: to shape the future of audio, where everyone is effortlessly connected to the voices, stories, and music they love.

"I'm honored to take the stage at CES to discuss the evolution of audio, the impact of technology on media consumption, and the ways that art and science can come together to move listeners around the world," said Witz. "Audio is an incredible medium to engage listeners and build deep, meaningful connections through music and storytelling, which is crucial for brands and platforms in today's crowded media landscape. Together with Ashley Flowers, who has built a truly passionate and engaged community with Crime Junkie and audiochuck, I'm looking forward to putting a spotlight on the power of audio today as we look toward its future."

As the top female podcaster in SiriusXM's Podcast Network, Ashley Flowers commands one of the largest audiences in podcasting, reaching millions of listeners every month with her acclaimed show Crime Junkie. Known for her unparalleled storytelling and dedication to unearthing gripping narratives, Flowers built audiochuck from the ground up into one of the world's leading media companies. Now home to over ten chart-topping shows, audiochuck sets new standards in podcasting through Flowers' innovative vision and unwavering commitment to impactful storytelling, redefining true crime media on a global scale.

The dynamic conversation between Witz and Flowers will "Dive In" to the intersection of technology, creativity, and storytelling in audio, providing a glimpse into the medium's future. Witz and Flowers will offer solutions to challenges facing audio creators and the audio industry today. The keynote will take place January 7 at 11:00 AM PST, in C Space® at ARIA Las Vegas.

"C Space at CES is where innovation meets inspiration, connecting the world's leading brands, advertisers, media platforms, and content creators," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "SiriusXM brings together technology and innovation and I look forward to learning more about the trends transforming content consumption and consumer behavior."

SiriusXM joins Panasonic Holdings, NVIDIA, Accenture, Volvo Group, and Delta on the CES 2025 Keynote lineup . Registration for CES 2025 is now open . Details and programming available at CES.tech .

