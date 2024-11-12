The "Top 100 Office Furniture Manufacturers in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Top 100 Office Furniture Manufacturers in Europe report offers a bird's-eye view of the European office furniture competitive system through the analysis of the leading 100 producers benchmarking their performance, their level of specialization, their relevance in the business, and the whole sector concentration.

Insights on European office furniture companies are featured within an overview of the competitive landscape, with information on the total production of office furniture in Europe, and the share of total production of the top 5 and top 20 office furniture companies.

The information provided for the Top 100 office furniture manufacturers in Europe includes:

Company name and headquarters location (country)

Company Turnover of office furniture for the last available year and change 2023/2022

Share of total European production

Office Furniture on Total Turnover

Number of Employees

Ranking by turnover in the focus segment

The Top 100 Office Furniture Manufacturers in Europe report is part of Top furniture companies, a new series of research insights that focus on the leading furniture and furniture segments' companies and include rankings and performance data of firms operating on a global level or by geographical areas.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Essential Headlines

The Sample

Shares of Top Office Furniture Manufacturers

Top 100 Office Furniture Manufacturers

