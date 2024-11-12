Data from LoopMe to mark the 30th anniversary of the banner ad finds older shoppers more accepting of ads.

LoopMe, a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance, has today released US data revealing that consumers from the Gen X and Baby Boomer generations are most receptive to digital ads. Over a third (37%) of 45-54 year olds and 40% of 55-64 year olds stated they make purchases from ads they see online at least every few months greater than the average of 31%*. The findings indicate that marketers will need to be highly targeted with their spend if they want to capitalize on older shoppers' online ad engagement.

The research was conducted in October 2024 to mark the 30th anniversary of the first online ad, which debuted on Wired magazine's website HotWired on 27th October 1994. That first banner ad an ad that sits at the top of a webpage was the start of a revolution in online advertising, leading to a range of formats being utilized by brands aiming to engage with potential customers.

A quarter (26%) of the 45-64 age demographic are happy to see advertising in exchange for free online content, on the condition that ads aren't intrusive. On average, 13% of this demographic prefer viewing ads than paying to read content.

In exploration of the role of banner ads 30 years on, the research also determined US consumer perceptions of ad placement on the page. The study identified that shoppers were more likely to notice ads embedded within the content itself, with 17% of all consumers stating it was where they most frequently noticed ads. This was followed by top of the page (10%) and bottom of the page (8%). While 33% of consumers feel that ads have become too intrusive and overwhelming, younger shoppers welcome the increased relevancy and personalization of ads with 14% of 18-24 year old shoppers and 17% of 25-34 year old shoppers feeling positive in this regard.

Methodology

LoopMe surveyed 1,318 US consumers from 15-28 October, 2024 to understand sentiment regarding online advertising.

*Data combining responses 'Frequently (weekly)', 'Occasionally (monthly)' and 'Rarely (every few months)' when answering question 'How often do you make purchases from ads you see online?'

