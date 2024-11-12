Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 19:02 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Republican Main Street Partnership Congratulates Members Named to Incoming Trump Administration

Finanznachrichten News

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / The Republican Main Street Partnership is proud to congratulate several distinguished members and alumni on their appointments to serve in the incoming Trump Administration. These talented and dedicated public servants have been chosen to lead in roles that reflect their strengths, experience, and commitment to advancing policies that benefit all Americans.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21) has been appointed as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations. Known for her strong advocacy for American leadership and support for our allies, Rep. Stefanik's strategic insight and diplomatic skills make her an excellent choice for this critical role on the world stage. We are confident she will represent our nation's values and interests with honor and integrity.

Rep. Mike Waltz (FL-06) will serve as the National Security Advisor. A former Green Beret and a staunch supporter of a robust U.S. national defense, Rep. Waltz brings extensive military and security expertise to the position. His dedication to national security and his unwavering commitment to protecting the United States make him an outstanding leader to guide our nation's security strategy.

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-1) has been named the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. As a former member of Congress with a track record of balancing environmental stewardship with economic growth, Mr. Zeldin is uniquely positioned to guide the EPA in implementing policies that will unleash American energy dominance.

"We are incredibly proud to see members of the Republican Main Street Partnership chosen for such important roles," said RMSP President & CEO, Sarah Chamberlain. "Their appointments underscore the impact that pragmatic, solutions-focused leadership can have on our country and the world. We look forward to watching Rep. Stefanik, Rep. Waltz, and former Rep. Zeldin bring their expertise and values to the Trump Administration."

The Republican Main Street Partnership remains committed to supporting our members as they continue to champion policies that advance the economic, security, and environmental priorities of American families.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Aucamp
Director of Business Development
elizabeth@javelindc.com
(704) 249-1430

SOURCE: Republican Main Street Partnership

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.