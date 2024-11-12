Republican Main Street Partnership Congratulates Members Named to Incoming Trump Administration

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / The Republican Main Street Partnership is proud to congratulate several distinguished members and alumni on their appointments to serve in the incoming Trump Administration. These talented and dedicated public servants have been chosen to lead in roles that reflect their strengths, experience, and commitment to advancing policies that benefit all Americans.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21) has been appointed as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations. Known for her strong advocacy for American leadership and support for our allies, Rep. Stefanik's strategic insight and diplomatic skills make her an excellent choice for this critical role on the world stage. We are confident she will represent our nation's values and interests with honor and integrity.

Rep. Mike Waltz (FL-06) will serve as the National Security Advisor. A former Green Beret and a staunch supporter of a robust U.S. national defense, Rep. Waltz brings extensive military and security expertise to the position. His dedication to national security and his unwavering commitment to protecting the United States make him an outstanding leader to guide our nation's security strategy.

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-1) has been named the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. As a former member of Congress with a track record of balancing environmental stewardship with economic growth, Mr. Zeldin is uniquely positioned to guide the EPA in implementing policies that will unleash American energy dominance.

"We are incredibly proud to see members of the Republican Main Street Partnership chosen for such important roles," said RMSP President & CEO, Sarah Chamberlain. "Their appointments underscore the impact that pragmatic, solutions-focused leadership can have on our country and the world. We look forward to watching Rep. Stefanik, Rep. Waltz, and former Rep. Zeldin bring their expertise and values to the Trump Administration."

The Republican Main Street Partnership remains committed to supporting our members as they continue to champion policies that advance the economic, security, and environmental priorities of American families.

