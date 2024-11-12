Variscite, a leading worldwide System on Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, today announced the newest member of its DART Pin2Pin family, the DART-MX91. The new SoM brings next-generation performance for IoT, smart cities, connected sensors, portable devices, and industrial applications.

Starting at only $35, the DART-MX91 is an ideal solution for cost-sensitive devices, catering to a wide range of embedded applications. It features an energy-efficient architecture, robust security, industrial-grade temperature support, and a wide range of high-speed connectivity options-all within Variscite's compact DART SoM footprint of only 55 x 30 millimeters.

Powered by 1.4GHz Cortex-A55 NXP i.MX 91 processor, the DART-MX91 is equipped with up to 2GB LPDDR4 memory, internal eMMC storage, dual CAN-FD, dual Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB, certified Wi-Fi6 802.11 ax/ac/a/b/g/n with optional 802.15.4 and BT/BLE 5.4.

The DART-MX91 offers similar value and features as the previously announced VAR-SOM-MX91, also based on NXP's i.MX 91 processor, while the DART-MX91 features a slimmer form factor that complies with the Variscite's DART Pin2Pin products family.

"With the addition of this new entry-level System on Module to our DART Pin2Pin family, Variscite is expanding the range of its scalable solutions to meet the requirements of developers working on cost-sensitive projects. This new SoM combines affordability with the robust performance and versatility expected from our DART lineup, empowering our customers to innovate with confidence in a competitive market," said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales for Variscite.

As an NXP platinum partner, Variscite is honored to showcase the DART-MX91 on NXP's exclusive partner wall at the SPS 2024 conference, taking place from November 12-14 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Variscite offers the broadest range of SoMs based on NXP's i.MX series including all the different flavors of the i.MX 8 family as well as the recently released i.MX 93 and i.MX 95 application processors. Practically covering all embedded processing segments and target markets.

Longevity and Upgrade Path

Variscite's DART-MX91 is included in the company's long-term longevity plan and is expected to be available to customers for the next 15 years.

The DART-MX91 is part of the DART Pin2Pin family that enables Variscite's customers to scale their device's capabilities easily using the same carrier board design with future generations of DART SoMs. This ensures future-proof longevity for customer products, while reducing development time, costs, and risks for future product iterations. The DART Pin2Pin family also includes SoMs based on i.MX 95, i.MX 93, i.MX8M Mini, the i.MX8M and iMX8M Plus SOCs.

Availability

Variscite's customers can now place orders for DART-MX91 and VAR-SOM-MX91 SoMs and the related evaluation kits.

For more information visit: https://www.variscite.com/product/system-on-module-som/cortex-a55/dart-mx91-nxp-i-mx91.

ABOUT VARISCITE

Variscite is a global leader in System-on-Module (SoM) design and manufacturing, setting the standard for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality, reliable modules. The company offers the most extensive ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market, featuring a wide range of configuration options that span from entry-level to high-performance, powered by robust SoCs such as the NXP i.MX8, i.MX9, and i.MX6 series. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with ISO13485 and ISO9001 medical and industrial standards, ensuring the highest quality. Coupled with top-tier support, and extended product longevity, Variscite consistently delivers dependable products and services throughout the entire product lifecycle, from initial development to end-of-life.

