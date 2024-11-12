Truelio Announces the Launch of TruelioCX

New division is dedicated to delivering tailored brand experience and marketing solutions to customer experience and contact center providers

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Truelio, a leading brand experience solutions partner, today announced the formal launch of TruelioCX, a division dedicated to providing tailored marketing solutions to customer experience (CX) and contact center companies. With customer experience continuing to evolve as a vital differentiator in today's competitive landscape, TruelioCX aims to empower CX businesses with innovative and curated brand experience and business development strategies that enhance customer loyalty, increase employee engagement and empower next-level growth.

Meeting the Unique Needs of CX and Contact Center Providers

TruelioCX is built on Truelio's proven industry expertise in delivering impactful brand marketing solutions, now refined to meet the specific demands of companies operating in the CX space. In addition to the wide-ranging expert services included in Truelio's BX Services SuiteTM, TruelioCX will also deliver business development and consultative services, including sales enablement assistance, CRM management and RFP response consulting and support, each designed specifically for the unique and multi-faceted needs of CX and contact center providers. "This launch represents an incredible milestone for Truelio and is a testament to our collective experience partnering with some of the world's leading CX companies," stated John Kauffman, Chief Executive Officer. "TruelioCX is a natural evolution for our organization considering our unique industry expertise and partnership mission."

Driving Transformation in the CX Industry

The launch of TruelioCX represents a key step in Truelio's mission to drive partnership-based brand experience innovation across industries. "Having worked in the CX and contact center industry for over two decades, I've witnessed firsthand how rapidly the landscape has evolved," added Providence Bergeron, Director, Marketing Services and CX Division Lead. Our team's collective experience allows us to anticipate the needs of our partners and deliver high-impact marketing and business development solutions that drive measurable business transformation."

"Our goal with TruelioCX is to build on our reputation as a trusted partner for CX leaders," added Brian Fallers, Chief Brand Officer. "At our essence, we're a BX company with a CX focus. Our vast experience working directly within CX and contact centers in key marketing and operational leadership roles uniquely positions us to deliver next-level support to our partners, enhancing the employee/agent experience and delivering business development success."

Today's launch follows a series of recent announcements from Truelio. In July, the company successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 1 audit and is currently undergoing a SOC 2 Type 2 audit. Last month, Truelio introduced a new campaign, "Because Every Experience Matters," reinforcing the company's role as a brand experience solutions partner. They were also named to Fortune Media and Great Place To Work's 2024 Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing List. "This is an exciting period for our employees and partners as we continue to grow our culture and brand experience capabilities," added Kauffman.

Visit TruelioCX.com to learn more about TruelioCX and its broad range of CX and contact center-focused brand experience solutions.

About TruelioCX

As a division of Truelio, TruelioCX is a full-service brand experience solutions partner dedicated to serving the unique needs of today's customer experience (CX) and contact center providers. Our broad CX experience, combined with our BX Services Suite, empowers our partners with specialized expertise and tools to deliver next-level growth and employee engagement, delivered through a lens of profitability and customer-centricity. Visit TruelioCX.com to learn more about our tailored and experience-based CX and contact center branding, marketing and business development solutions.

About Truelio

Truelio is a premier brand experience solutions partner specializing in creative, branding, digital marketing and technology development solutions. Based in Atlanta, GA, with a growing footprint across the U.S., we are a collective group of creative strategists, brand specialists and digital experts. For over two decades, our partnership-based culture and strategic services have helped many of the world's leading brands deliver extraordinary experiences that inspire growth and make a difference in the lives of their employees and customers. Visit Truelio.com to learn more about our experience, expertise and broad range of marketing and technology solutions.

