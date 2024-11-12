Anzeige
WKN: A408KW | ISIN: US72942G2030 | Ticker-Symbol: 4DX
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 19:14 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pluri Inc. to Present at November 21st Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Finanznachrichten News

HAIFA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR), a leading biotechnology company that offers cell-based solutions for various industries. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit
Presentation Time: 9:00am - 9:30am ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51643

  • The theme is 40 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

  • Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Pluri Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
