ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 19:14 Uhr
AEG's Eisbären Berlin Raises Awareness and Funds for the Fight Against Cancer Through Annual "Pink in the Rink" Campaign

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Every October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, AEG's German ice hockey champions, Eisbären Berlin, trade their usual team colors for a bold and meaningful hue: pink-as part of their annual "Pink in the Rink" campaign. The initiative has become a staple of the club's charity efforts, blending the passion of sports with a powerful cause-raising awareness and funds in the fight against cancer.

Since the launch of the campaign over a decade ago, the Eisbären has raised over $260,000 for cancer research. In addition to wearing customized pink jerseys and gloves at every home game, the club also organized charity drives and auctions with all proceeds benefiting Berlin-based organizations that support cancer patients, survivors, and their families. This year's donation recipients included Kinderlächeln e. V., Berliner Krebsgesellschaft e. V., Deutsche Stiftung für junge Erwachsene mit Krebs, Leben nach Krebs e. V. and Home Care Berlin e. V.

The campaign was originally sparked by Stefan Ustorf, a true legend in the club's history. Ustorf, who had a successful career both in the NHL and with the Eisbären, playing eight seasons and winning five German Championships, introduced the idea of "Pink in the Rink" more than ten years ago when he began playing with a pink stick in honor of his wife who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

To learn more about the Eisbären Berlin and the "Pink in the Rink" campaign, please click here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
