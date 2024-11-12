Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Silvercreek Management Inc. ("Silvercreek") is pleased to announce that its funds, managed by Louise Morwick, President, have been recognized with six awards at the 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards ("CHFA").

The annual CHFAs help investors to navigate the broadening alternative asset class space and identify Canada's top hedge funds. Each year, performance data across six different categories is collected and tabulated by FundData Canada. Of the 273 hedge funds that participated in this year's awards program, SMI Defensive LP and SMI Opportunities LP won awards in the following categories:

SMI Defensive LP - Overall Best 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund

SMI Defensive LP won 3rd Place - based on 10 Year Return and Sharpe Ratio

SMI Defensive LP - Equity Focused Category

SMI Defensive LP won 1 st Place - 3 Year Sharpe Ratio

Place - 3 Year Sharpe Ratio SMI Defensive LP won 2 nd Place - 5 Year Sharpe Ratio

Place - 5 Year Sharpe Ratio SMI Defensive LP won 3rd Place - 3 Year Return

SMI Opportunities LP - Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy Category

SMI Opportunities LP won 1 st Place - 5 Year Return

Place - 5 Year Return SMI Opportunities LP won 2nd Place - 3 Year Return

Silvercreek is especially pleased with these awards because they recognize longer-term and risk-adjusted results that validate Silvercreek's commitment to its investment process.

About Silvercreek Management Inc.

Silvercreek was founded in 2000 and is a fundamental investment manager that offers unique investment strategies that are not generally accessible by individual investors. Our investment process combines quantitative analysis with fundamental research and our relatively small fund size broadens our scope of investment opportunities and enables us to be nimble. The SMI Defensive LP offers a unique, directional approach to investing in convertible securities that is not constrained by any particular benchmark, allowing the investment team to position the portfolio in a way that it believes will capitalize on inefficiencies that may exist at different points in the economic cycle. The SMI Opportunities LP is multi-strategy and is not restricted to any particular asset class. The investment team is free to identify the opportunities that it believes will generate attractive returns.

Contact:

Bryn Joynt, Vice President

bjoynt@silvercreekmanagement.com

(416) 485-7797

